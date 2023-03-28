Ntsiki Mazwai called out Nota Baloyi for giving relationship advice after his marriage to Berita failed

The poet warned women not to listen to the music executive's opinions because men are not all the same

Mzansi was divided, with some claiming that Nota being a divorcee does not mean he can't share his wisdom with couples

Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi are at each other's throats again after the music executive decided to dish relationship advice on the timeline.

Ntsiki Mazwai said Nota Baloyi is unqualified to give relationship advice when his marriage to Berita ended in tears. Image: @lavidanota and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Nota and Ntsiki's beef started last week when he attacked Fikile Mbalula and his wife, Nozuko Mbalula. In a tweet, Baloyi claimed Nozuko paid for her lobola. He even claimed Fikile had terminated so many pregnancies out of wedlock, and Nozuko is aware of that.

The heated post didn't sit well with Ntsiki, who didn't shy away from blasting Nota. The poet called him "a danger to society".

Ntsiki Mazwai calls out Nota Baloyi for dishing relationship advice

However, despite criticism for his tweet, Nota still has people's names in his mouth. Recently he came at Mzansi female celebrities, including gospel star Winnie Mashaba. He claimed they were broke and date wealthy men for money.

Fearing nothing, Ntsiki decided to blast Nota for his latest tweet. The podcaster's post said ladies should refrain from being told by Nota about which men to date, especially as he doesn't have a good track record with his ex-wife Berita.

"Sisters....... Stop being gaslit by the likes of Nota and Penuel........ I don't see them with happy wives next to them. All their advice.... It all stems from bitterness. Do you ladies ❤️not all men are scared of providing for women."

"You can't be out here giving relationship advice and you're unstable.We will take relationship advise from men who have happy wives."

Mzansi split by Ntsiki Mazwai's rant about Nota Baloyi

@GIMakena said:

"You are a female Nota/Penuel. "Not all men are scared of providing for women" is the same narrative they're pushing. Women have the ability to take care of themselves and men are not obligated to do that. Otherwise, Nota and Penuel are right. Your tweet is contradictory."

@Andrew67500920 shared:

"You are saying there are people who take advice from Nota and Penuel, nevermind relationship advice?"

@mazibela1ec posted:

"Most financial advisors are not well of yet they are able to advise millionaires and billionaires."

@SMARTY_marties replied:

"Penuel shocked me."

@Foxngolden commented:

"True. Penuel has outlived his relevance. He is all over the place. It's like he is making stuff up as he goes along. He is an unnecessary influencer. Nota has mental problems that his parents ignored possibly because he could pass as normal. His end is definitely a mental institution."

@Zet_Ndlovukati wrote:

"We are just giving them ratios because this is the place they have some relevancy. At least they can get the numbers here but dololo warmth ekhaya."

@petro_africa added:

"We won’t listen to men who can’t keep women."

