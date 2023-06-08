DJ Zinhle and Bongani 'Mörda' Mohosana appreciated each other in sweet messages on Instagram

Mörda showered his wife with a loving message and shared a few snaps of them cosying it up and having a good laugh

Thanking her husband for making her happy, Zinhle shared that she gushed about Mörda to her best friend, Pearl Thusi

Mörda shared cosy pictures with his wife DJ Zinhle and appreciated her in a sweet post. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's IT couple continues to serve goals online. Bongani 'Mörda' Mohosana appreciated his wife DJ Zinhle, in a loving message on Instagram.

Returning the love, DJ Zinhle shared that she bragged to her best friend Pearl Thusi about how happy she is because of the House music DJ.

Mörda praises DJ Zinhle in a heartfelt post

TshisaLIVE reported that the Mohogan Sun hitmaker shared a few cosy snaps of him and DJ Zinhle and gushed over her.

"Everything I need I have because of you Queen Mörda."

DJ Zinhle shares she was bragging to Pearl about how happy Mörda makes her

Returning the love, DJ Zinhle shared that she spoke with her BFF Pearl Thusi and gushed over her husband.

Responding to the sweet message, Zinhle said:

"Was telling Pearl on Sunday how happy I am… so grateful for the family you’ve given me. I love you. Obsessed!!!"

Fans of the couple say their love is inspirational

Despite anyone else's opinions, fans of the couple said they are the epitome of love and said their love is inspirational.

@thatgirl_ayena26 said:

"You guys have literally stood so much testing in a short space of time. You’re so inspirational. Your love is amazing honestly."

@nolumaziya said:

"You guys give us hope that love always wins, and it is still out there."

@angelnonkumthethwa said:

"Whatever @djzinhle said in her prayers. Lord I repeat. I love you guys."

@zen_simamane shared:

"I'm so in love with your marriage."

@vuyisekastokwe325gmail.com said:

"I think I'm obsessed with this couple. I love them so much, may the Mighty Lord protect you in everything that is happening in this world."

DJ Zinhle says Mörda is her biggest supporter

In previous news from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle penned a sweet note to her husband and baby daddy, thanking him for the support he shows her daily.

"My biggest supporter. I appreciate you @murdahbongz," said DJ Zinhle in the post which has attracted thousands of comments from admiring fans.

Source: Briefly News