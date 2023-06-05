Celebrity couple Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana have reportedly launched a new app called House Of Khuli & Lamiez

They partnered with Vodaccom and Celebrity Connect App to share exclusive content with their fans

Lamiez and Khuli's announcement came after DJ Tira also launched a new portal called DJ Tira World to get personal with his stans

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's fans are in for a treat after the celebrity couple launched an app to give them a sneak peek at their glamorous lives.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana can't wait to bring their fans into their lives through their new House Of Lamiez & Khuli app. Image: @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, Lamiez and Khuli's app is called House Of Khuli & Lamiez. The app has been launched in partnership with the Celebrity Connect App and sponsored by Vodacom.

What is Khuli Chana and Lamiz Holworthy's app all about?

The news publication further reported that Lamiez and Khuli shared a media statement with them, giving the scoop on what fans could expect. Apparently, House of Khuli & Lamiez is similar to a reality TV show or vlogs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans will get a glimpse of the private couple's married and work lives. TshisaLIVE claims fans could also anticipate meeting a special guest named Kumo.

Those who only follow the couple's work can expect behind-the-scenes glimpses of music videos, new project details, etc.

“This app is straight-up revolutionary, giving us full control over our audience and content. We’re talking major empowerment here, and we’re hyped to show off our unique styles and creative energy to our fans like never before," said Lamiez and Khuli.

DJ Tira launches exclusive content portal

DJ Tira is another Mzansi celebrity who created a platform to get up close and personal with his fans.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, DJ Tira set up a portal where his fans would pay a subscription fee to be among the first to hear his new songs.

On 25 May, Phil tweeted:

"Music mogul DJ Tira’s new business venture: Tira is adding digital media entrepreneur to his many hats as a businessman. The star is set to launch a social media mobile app today. More details after 14h00. Congrats King."

TimesLIVE also stated that Vodacom customers would access behind-the-scenes footage of his performances through his DJ Tira World app.

Nandi Madida jets off to London ahead of the launch of her new show Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida took over the world with her incredible talent. The actress and musician joined the Apple Music 1 family and couldn't keep calm.

The star, who announced that she's the new presenter of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 via an Instagram post, revealed that the first episode was out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News