Veteran South African actor Patrick Ndlovu has reportedly died and his fans across the country are mourning his untimely death

Patrick Ndlovu is among some of the seasoned Mzansi actors with a career spanning more than four decades and featuring in many productions

Social media is awash with heartwarming tributes from the star's fans and followers who are listing some of their favourite productions the star appeared in

The South African film and television industry is mourning the death of seasoned actor Patrick Ndlovu.

Yizo Yizo actor Patrick Ndlovu dies

Patrick Ndlovu's rep Moonyeenn Lee Associates announced the news of the star's untimely passing on Facebook. The statement read:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor, Patrick Ndlovu, whose acting career spanned more than four decades. Patrick was best known for his role as Sizwe Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14 and as school principal, Mr Thembu, in the popular tv series, Yizo Yizo.

"We were proud to represent such a consummate professional and majestic talent. He was a kind and gentle man, always ready with a smile even when times were tough.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family, and friends. We will miss you Patrick. RIP"

Tributes pour in for actor Patrick Ndlovu following reports of his death

Twitter is awash with heartwarming tributes for the late actor. South Africans have expressed shock and sadness following the reports. Many expressed that they were looking forward to seeing him in action on Yizo Yizo. According to News24, the series is now showing on Netflix.

@LadyNam_BM said:

"Losing another from our camp. My sincere condolences to his family. Yoh ha ah "

@Thembisile_Q added:

"More sad news today. Ntate Moloi is no more. Sending deep condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace "

@Obrian_Makwela added:

"Hai no way bro, this man made me love Zone 14 yena with Spinach and Popeye ❤️ RIP to him #RIPPatrickNdlovu."

