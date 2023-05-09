The true-crime documentary series Imibuzo on Showmax delves deep into the controversial claims made by Sindiswe Manqele during the murder trial of South African rapper Flabba

Flabba's brother and cousin vehemently dispute Manqele's allegations of physical and emotional abuse by the rapper

Imibuzo presents a compelling platform for Habedi's loved ones to share their mixed feelings and confront the accusations made by Manqele

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Flabba's brother Tshepang Habedi relives the events of his brother's murder. Images: @shugasmakx

Source: Instagram

In the premiere episode of Showmax’s true-crime anthology, Imibuzo, the brother of South African rapper Flabba, Tshepang Habedi, has spoken out against claims made by his girlfriend and killer, Sindiswe Manqele.

The Skwatta Kamp star, whose real name was Nkululeko Habedi, was fatally stabbed by Manqele during a violent altercation in 2015. Manqele was sentenced to 12 years for his murder but was released on parole in May 2022 after serving half her sentence ZAlebs reports.

According to The South African, during the highly-publicized murder trial, Manqele claimed she acted in self-defence by stabbing the rapper, alleging he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

However, his brother and cousin have spoken out against these claims in the Imibuzo documentary, stating that they had never witnessed Habedi being violent towards Manqele.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Habedi’s brother, Tshepang Habedi, expressed mixed emotions when Manqele made these allegations in court. He stated, “I’ve never seen him being violent towards her in their relationship. That I didn’t see… Sindisiwe also shocked me with that one.”

Imibuzo is a true-crime documentary anthology that reflects on some of South Africa’s biggest news stories from the last decade. The series explores the events leading up to Habedi’s murder and delves into the controversial claims made by Manqele during the trial.

Showmax shared a snippet of the episode on their official Instagram page saying:

"It’s been some time but the world never forgets ... What happened to #Flabba? Find out in #ImibuzoShowmax"

From Flabba to Tshegofatso Pule: new crime doccie 'Imibuzo' reveals untold stories behind high-profile crimes

Briefly News previously reported on the announcement of Imibuzo.

As South Africa grapples with a rising tide of crime, Showmax's latest true-crime documentary anthology, Imibuzo, is set to unravel some of the country's most haunting mysteries.

Premiering on May 8, 2023, the first episode delves into the 2015 murder of Nkululeko Habedi, popularly known as Flabba, from the hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp.

Imibuzo, produced by POP24, part of Media24, promises to provide first-hand accounts from family, friends, Skwatta Kamp members, journalists, investigators, and legal experts to reveal the truth behind Flabba's tragic death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News