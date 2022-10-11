Flabba's killer Sindisiwe Manqele talked about how she ended the musician's life without any intention of doing so

On an episode of Podcast and Chill , Sindisiwe Manqele let it all out about her experiences in prison and got candid about her last moments with Flabba

Listeners of MacG's show reacted to Sindisiwe Manqele as some discussed what her life could teach other people

Sindisiwe Manqele spoke about her past and how she killed Flabba. The musician died from a knife wound in 2015, which rocked the nation.

Sindisiwe Manqele talked openly about stabbing Flabba and the consequences she faced in prison for taking his life. Image: Facebook/ Flabba

Source: Facebook

MacG's podcast had Sindisiwe as a guest, and she was an open book regarding her crime. She was released on parole, and Podcast and Chill fans reacted to her latest interview.

Sindisiswe says Flabba forgave her

Flabba's killer is no longer in prison and went toMac G's podcast. IOL reported that Sindisiwe admitted that she stamped Flabba by mistake, as she explained:

“(I was) definitely (forgiven) by him, because we spoke before he passed away. I knew that he knew that I didn't mean to do it. He was alive for like an hour but the ambulance took long to come. I wish I didn't go to that party, I was supposed to be with his mom. If I didn't go to that party, this wouldn't have happened,”

Sindisiwe opened up on the podcast about how she used her time in prison wisely by studying law. The publication reports that she is now an intern at a law firm. Other listeners were touched as she described her time in prison and what it was like being locked up for over 18 hours a day. SwisherPost reports that Sindisiwe will soon release a documentary about Flabba's death.

All things Mphoza commented:

"Sistas is living her best life. She's about to release a documentary. A law graduate. An intern (her criminal record doesn't affect her at all).While Flabba's family lost a bread winner, a son, a father. Life is really a mystery."

Murida Ndifelani commented:

"I like that she was able to stand her ground on things she was uncomfortable to talk about."

Sibusisiwe Nxongo commented:

"This episode was one of the realest. Thoroughly enjoyed it. The laughs, tears, and sadness all in the right places. Her and the late Flabba's story is tragic , but MacG and Sol still managed to bring just the right amount of humor to make my day a little brighter. "

Ayanda Dlamini commented:

"Geez… I shed a tear during this episode because I loved Flabba and I empathize with Sindisiwe! She was very young man"

Lizmir commented:

"I LOVE how well spoken, SMART , beautiful and brave she is."

Phathutshedzo Mathivha commented:

"Stay away from alcohol, that's all we should learn from her story."

