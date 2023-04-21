Showmax's new true-crime docu-anthology delves into the murder of Flabba from Skwatta Kamp and other unsolved cases

Imibuzo features first-hand accounts from family, friends, and experts, revealing the truth behind high-profile crimes in South Africa

Imibuzo shines a spotlight on rising crime rates in South Africa and seeks justice for victims while highlighting the need for accountability in the criminal justice system

Imibuzo delves deep into high-profile crimes. Images: @shugasmakx

Source: Instagram

As South Africa grapples with a rising tide of crime, Showmax's latest true-crime documentary anthology, Imibuzo, is set to unravel some of the country's most haunting mysteries.

Showmax's Imibuzo will premiere on May 8

Premiering on May 8, 2023, the first episode delves into the 2015 murder of Nkululeko Habedi, popularly known as Flabba, from the hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp.

Imibuzo, produced by POP24, part of Media24, promises to provide first-hand accounts from family, friends, Skwatta Kamp members, journalists, investigators, and legal experts to reveal the truth behind Flabba's tragic death.

The official Showmax account shared the trailer on Instagram, saying:

"Kwenzekaleni kahle kahle? Get insider insight from the frontline of the cases that gripped the nation. A first on Showmax, #ImibuzoShowmax streams soon."

Passing of Flabba shocked SA

Flabba's murder shocked the nation. His girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele, was convicted of stabbing him to death and served eight years in prison. Imibuzo aims to shed new light on the case and delve into the unanswered questions surrounding the murder.

Imibuzo searches for the truth on other-high profile crimes

ZAlebs reports that the documentary will also explore other high-profile cases, including the murder of Tshegofatso Pulse, the Enyobeni Tavern massacre, the killing of LGBTQIA+ musician Lindokuhle Cele, and more.

With rising crime rates in South Africa, Imibuzo comes at a crucial time, urging viewers to confront the harsh realities and not turn a blind eye.

Imibuzo's gripping narratives and in-depth investigations are set to captivate audiences and bring attention to the urgent need for justice and accountability in South Africa's criminal justice system. Through the Showmax crime doccie, Flabba's murder and other cases will be re-examined, uncovering the truth and seeking justice for the victims and their families.

Source: Briefly News