South Africa’s impeachment process has come back into focus as President Cyril Ramaphosa faces continued political scrutiny and tensions within the governing structures. Impeachment is a serious constitutional process used to remove a president from office. Briefly News looks at what impeachment is and how it is possible in the current political climate.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and a judge's gavel (right). Images: krisanapong detraphiphat and Ridger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA- Impeachment is a formal process used to accuse a senior government official, such as a president, judge, or minister, of serious wrongdoing. The process is meant to protect the country from leaders who abuse their power or act in ways that could harm the nation.

According to Section 89 of the Constitution, a president can only be removed for serious violation of the Constitution or the law, serious misconduct and being unable to perform the duties of the office.

It is important to note that the process is not meant for ordinary political battles or public disagreements, but for serious cases where there is strong evidence of wrongdoing or incapacity. Allegations alone are not enough; they must first be proven through Parliament or the courts.

Impeachment and the President Ramaphosa dilemma

In relation to President Cyril Ramaphosa, there has been ongoing public debate linked to allegations, investigations, and political disagreements surrounding the Phala Phala saga. The controversy stems from the theft of between $400,000 and $580,000 from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm in February 2020.

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It is alleged that the money was hidden in a sofa and that the incident was not properly reported to the police, with further claims that state resources were used to track suspects. In 2022, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane launched an investigation after a complaint by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula.

The ATM also pushed for a Section 89 impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa, arguing he may have breached the Constitution. Parliament later rejected a panel report on the matter, leading to court challenges by the EFF and ATM, with the Constitutional Court asked to review Parliament’s handling of the case. On 8 May 2026, the constitutional court ruled that the Phala Phala vote in Parliament was invalid and unconstitutional. The court also said that the National Assembly's vote was inconsistent with the Constitution. The court ordered that the Section 89 report be referred to an impeachment committee.

How does impeachment work?

Impeachment starts in the National Assembly (Parliament). For it to succeed, a motion must be introduced and debated. Thereafter, members of parliament (MPs) must vote on it. At least two-thirds of all members must support it in order for a president to be impeached.

Because of this high requirement, impeachment is seemingly very difficult to achieve, especially in a political system where one party, such as the ANC, holds a large number of seats or is in coalition with other parties that help maintain that majority.

See a video of Julius Malema speaking about impeachment and Phala Phala:

Has there ever been a president impeached in SA?

South Africa has never had a president who was successfully impeached. Since 1994, all presidents have left office through elections, resignations, or internal political pressure. Even though impeachment remains a constitutional process in South Africa, it has never been used to remove a sitting president.

Speaker of Parliament sets up an impeachment committee

Recently, the Speaker of the National Assembly has confirmed the initiation of a process to constitute an impeachment committee, following the Constitutional Court’s ruling related to the Phala Phala saga. Didiza confirmed that it will be a 31-member committee, the second-largest committee ever to be constituted in Parliament. The composition will be as follows:

ANC (9 seats), Democratic Alliance (5 seats); MKParty (3 seats); Economic Freedom Fighter (2 seats); IFP (1 seat); Patriotic Alliance (1 seat); FF Plus (1 seat); ActionSA (1 seat); ACDP (1 seat); UDM (1 seat); RISE Mzansi (1 seat); BOSA (1 seat); ATM (1 seat); Al-Jama-ah (1 seat); NCC (1 seat) and UAT (1 seat).

Political parties to be represented on the committee will have until 22 May to submit names of their representatives.

Impeachment is one of the strongest constitutional tools in South Africa’s democracy. It is up to South Africans, through democratic institutions and the law, to demand accountability from leaders for the betterment of the country and its future generations. As political tensions continue to grow, many South Africans are watching closely to see whether the country could one day witness its first-ever presidential impeachment.

The South African Constitutional Court. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

EFF condemns President Ramaphosa's review application

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) responded strongly to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation following the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala matter. During the address, Ramaphosa confirmed that he would proceed with a judicial review application against the Section 89 panel report. The EFF described the review application as “opportunistic” and “dishonest”, saying it showed that the president has no genuine commitment to accountability, transparency or constitutional governance.

Source: Briefly News