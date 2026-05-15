A Limpopo man inspired Mzansi after growing from cashier to successful spaza shop owner

Junior Makgoka now runs Jay Jay Cafe businesses, fast-food outlets and an internet café

South Africans praised the entrepreneur’s hustle and smart business decisions online

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A young entrepreneur from Limpopo is inspiring South Africans after building multiple businesses from humble beginnings. His journey from working as a cashier to owning successful township businesses has impressed many online.

The picture showcased Junior Makgoga standing in his spaza shop. Image: @screenshot315

Source: TikTok

A 28-year-old entrepreneur from Limpopo has inspired many South Africans after sharing how he went from working as a cashier earning R4,600 a month to owning multiple township businesses. Junior Makgoka, founder of Jay Jay Cafe in Moletji Leokama, has become a talking point online after his story was shared by TikTok user @screenshot315 on 14 May 2026.

The businessman now runs a spaza shop, fast-food outlet and internet café, with many people praising his hustle and determination. Makgoka’s journey began in 2019 when he worked as a cashier. According to the information shared online, he decided to donate his first salary as part of his Christian beliefs tied to the biblical principle of first fruit.

Shortly afterwards, his situation reportedly changed dramatically when he unexpectedly received a scholarship from Absa worth R46,000. The funding allowed him to settle outstanding university debt while leaving him with around R8,000 in savings.

Instead of spending the remaining money, Makgoka reportedly invested it in a chicken farming project. That small business venture later became the foundation for bigger opportunities. By 2022, he had expanded into operating spaza shops, a fast-food business and an internet café under the Jay Jay Cafe brand. Today, he reportedly owns two Jay Jay Cafe branches and also runs a mobile kitchen in the Moletji Leokama area.

From local startup to government-backed success

His growth has also earned him recognition from provincial business support programmes. Makgoka is reportedly a beneficiary of the Limpopo Township and Rural Business Support Programme as well as the Retail and Wholesale Support Programme supported by Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa and LEDET.

The young entrepreneur was also recently invited as a guest during the 2026/27 LEDET budget presentation held in Lebowakgomo, highlighting the growing recognition of his business journey. Spaza shops continue to play a major role in South Africa’s township economy, often serving communities with affordable groceries, takeaway meals and daily essentials. Makgoka’s story stood out to many because it showed how local businesses can grow into sustainable ventures through persistence and careful planning. The post by user @screenshot315 highlighted how South Africans are taking back the industry that's lost to mostly immigrants.

Junior posed outside his spaza shop called Jay Jay. Image: @screenshot315

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Mzansi applaud the business-minded man

Zee-Hnle said:

“Let’s keep on pushing.”

Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma said:

“Congratulations. 🥳😭 This makes me so happy.”

Sthembile P Nyathikazi said:

“Vuka South African, we are proud of you bhuti.”

I'm a Libra said:

“Good, he didn’t wait for the government, bravo, keep it up. 🥰”

Boitumelo Tau said:

“Limpopo people, please support this young man.”

Storm said:

“Remember back in the days when we were small, this is how things used to be. 🥺”

Ayanda_Zuke said:

“I wish we could start a stockvel and support him every month.”

Simmy said:

“My FYP has been rich with entrepreneurs. Congratulations. 🎊”

3 Other Briefly News stories about spaza shops

Questions are mounting over what really happened to Vosloorus spaza shop owner Mazwi Mpumelelo Kubheka after he turned up at a police station.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has submitted a bill aimed at reserving the spaza shop sector for South Africans.

A Twitter post showing a CBD spaza shop selling full graduation gowns, complete with hoods and caps, has left South Africans furious and asking serious questions about academic integrity.

Source: Briefly News