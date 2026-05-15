Da L.E.S is set to return to the nightlife by reintroducing his once-famous all-white parties, promising an elevated experience

The veteran rapper shared details about the upcoming festivities, which feature a star-studded line-up that instantly enticed fans and peers as they count down to the epic celebration

It arrives nearly two years after the North God suffered a stroke and subsequently left the country to focus on his recovery and rehabilitation

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Da L.E.S is preparing the return of his All-White parties. Image: 2freshLES

Source: Twitter

The South African party scene is about to receive a major upgrade after Da L.E.S announced a major comeback with his infamous All-While parties.

On 14 May 2026, the North God announced that he was planning a major extravaganza and epic return to the nightclub scene with the exclusive parties, promising to bring party-goers an elevated, ultra-premium experience.

"Sandtorini with da North God!"

The We On Fire rapper sent waves of excitement through the local entertainment industry after sharing the star-studded lineup for his upcoming festivities, with appearances from Faith Nketsi and DJ Milkshake, among others.

Hosted at the lush Okio Nightclub in Sandton on 16 May 2026, the Mediterranean-themed party will offer party-goers a luxury experience that blends the venue's upscale vibe with the high energy of SA hip hop royalty.

This highly anticipated return marks a monumental milestone for the rapper, as it comes nearly two years after he suffered a devastating stroke at his home in July 2024, right on his 39th birthday.

Following the sudden health scare, the musician left the public eye and subsequently spent time focusing entirely on his intensive health recovery and physical rehabilitation in the United States. Now, his return to the event space signals a triumphant new chapter for his health and his career, with fans and peers flooding the comment section to officially welcome the North God back.

See the posters for Da L.E.S' party below.

Social media reacts to Da L.E.S' party

The comment section erupted as fans and followers celebrated the North God's comeback to the spotlight and the anticipated return of his All-White parties. Read some of the comments below.

akio_kawahito said:

"Good to see you at the Hip Hop floor and glad you're back."

sycorsa wrote:

"Your lifestyle is my style."

officialnatorbeatz added:

"The Northside will never fall."

simz_chota responded:

"The North God. Good to see you back, my dawg."

Fans welcomed Da L.E.S back to the spotlight. Image: 2freshles

Source: Instagram

mouse_mabona posted:

"Money making Mitch back on the stip where you belong."

creamdelagosh reacted:

"Baddest! Miss you, my brother. So good to have you back. BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!"

masala_s added:

"Good to see you back, OG."

Da L.E.S reveals what caused his stroke

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Da L.E.S sharing what he believes led to him suffering a stroke.

The rapper revisited the recent tragedies in his life, convinced that they may have contributed to his health scare.

Source: Briefly News