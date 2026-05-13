Jaconta Ngobese-Zuma sparked heated reactions from the online community with her salty reaction to Steve Harvey's post

The activist responded to the US comedian's call for people to go on vacation to South Africa if they can afford it

Mzansi gave mixed reactions to Jacinta's response and weighed in on Steve co-signing the country to potential tourists

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacted to Steve Harvey co-signing the country. Image: Iamsteveharvey, Jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

South African activist and former radio personality Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma sparked a wave of backlash towards her when she reacted to US comedian Steve Harvey's post, encouraging people to visit the country.

Jacinta reacts to Steve Harvey's tweet

The comedian responded to a user who mentioned South Africa as one of their dream countries they wish to visit in the future.

"I think everyone, if they can ever afford it, should visit South Africa," he said.

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This made many people flood his comments section with mixed reactions. One of which came from Jacinta, who reinforced her ideologies of illegal migration and people overstaying their welcome.

"Visit and go back to their country," she scathingly stated. "This is not an invitation to invade our country."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacted to Steve Harvey's call for people to visit South Africa. Image: JacintaNgobese

Source: Instagram

SA responds to Jacinta's remarks

Reacting to Steve's post, many people seem to be divided, with some supporting Zuma's response, while others reckon the country is dealing with a lot.

Reacting to Steve's post, @mokgethi_lenosh said:

"We welcome everyone here, Steve... As someone who has been here, you know. But our African brothers don't want to leave after visiting; they want to stay illegally. That's like having an uninvited guests who want to call all the shots on how you run your house."

Slamming Jacinta was user @Mzansiawake, who said Jacinta was wrong for the way she responded to Steve:

"Jacinta Ngobes recently told Steve Harvey he is not welcome in South Africa, accusing him of “invading” the country and telling him to go back, citing his public stance against foreigners. Xenophobia isn’t just hate. It’s displaced grief. Most people who say “go back to your country” aren’t political analysts. They’re people who feel the country they were promised never arrived. Jacinta’s threat is ugly, but it’s also a symptom. You can arrest the person, but you won’t arrest the condition that produced her."

While some people think Ngobese's response was rooted in her dislike for illegal immigration, other people comprehended her response as someone who encourages people to visit and leave when necessary.

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Jacinta

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to a video clip of Ngobese-Zuma criticising police for not raiding a building without a warrant.

While the original poster labelled Jacinta a "blonde," Ntsiki took a different jab, accusing her of using "good English" and a specific vocal tone to manipulate her followers. Hitting back at Ntsiki, Jacinta accused Ntsiki, who then responded with a legal threat.

Source: Briefly News