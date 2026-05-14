Uber has finally addressed the mounting social media backlash after Amapiano sensation Toss came forward, claiming he was scammed

The musician revealed that the e-hailing giant stole a large sum of money from his bank account, instantly sparking outrage among disgruntled users who've had similar experiences

This comes months after another top celebrity opened up about an Uber driver taking off with an expensive item they were meant to deliver, adding to a growing list of security and service complaints that have damaged the platform’s reputation

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Uber responded to Toss, claiming he was scammed on Uber Eats. Images: indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Uber has broken its silence following a wave of social media outrage sparked by Amapiano star Toss, who recently alleged that he was scammed by the ride-hailing giant's food delivery service, Uber Eats.

In a viral Instagram post on 11 May 2026, the Umlando hitmaker claimed he was scammed close to R20,000 in a recent transaction on the platform.

"I got scammed close to R20,000 through Uber Eats a few days ago."

The dancer and musician went on to reveal that as he went to report the issue, he soon learned that this was not an isolated issue.

"I was told that a lot of people had reported that they went through the same thing, even some of my friends."

The conversation soon went viral as Toss urged his followers to stay vigilant of online activity, especially platforms where their bank cards are linked. As more people began tagging Uber and Uber Eats in Toss' post to address the scandal, others shared their own Uber nightmares, from failed refunds to unauthorised transactions.

Uber revealed that an investigation into Toss' allegations was underway. Image: indabakabani

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Uber Eats said the matter was being investigated and that they were communicating with Toss directly.

"We are aware of the matter raised online and have been in direct contact with the individual involved. A full investigation is underway."

The online food ordering and delivery platform, which is one of the largest global food delivery services, maintained that the safety and security of its customers' accounts was something they "take very seriously," and urged users to report any unusual activity if they notice suspicious activity on their accounts.

Watch Toss' video below.

Cassper Nyovest exposes Uber Eats crook

Sadly, this wouldn't be the first high-profile Uber scandal in South Africa, as just in September 2025, Cassper Nyovest went public after an Uber courier driver drove off with a gift he had bought for his friend.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker revealed that he requested a delivery for an expensive gift, which never reached its destination. He posted a photo of the deliveryman, accompanied by screenshots of his motorcycle registration number.

On top of escalating the issue on social media, Mufasa had also contacted the customer care line for assistance, who claimed that the gift had been marked as "returned" by the driver - something the rapper maintained never happened.

While it remains unclear whether Cassper ever tracked down his friend's gift or merely gave up trying, the incident highlighted a frustrating lack of accountability that many South Africans face when using the platform.

See Cassper Nyovest's post below.

Mlindo The Vocalist's ex-girlfriend apologises

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mlindo The Vocalist's ex-girlfriend addressing the backlash from her viral exposé of her former partner.

Many online users argued that while she acknowledged her mistake in airing her partner's dirty laundry, she did not say she had been lying.

Source: Briefly News