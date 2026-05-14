A London-born TikToker is left stunned by Johannesburg’s pricey toiletries

Clicks is highlighted as a popular stop for personal care items, as shoppers compare prices with stores like Dis-Chem and Shoprite

Mzansi joins the conversation, sharing relatable experiences, some money-saving tips, as well as some alternative places to shop

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Ndouri was stunned when buying toiletries. Image: @nd0uri

Source: TikTok

London-born TikToker showed her shock at Johannesburg living costs, particularly the price of basic toiletries. Mzansi couldn't help but relate.

A TikTok user, Ndouri, who recently moved from London to Johannesburg, posted a video on 12 May showing her disbelief after buying her usual skincare and toiletries. She said the total came to around R800, leaving her stunned at the checkout. In the clip, she jokingly asked:

“Chat, should I get a blesser? Because this is crazy.”

Many people related to her complaints

Source: Getty Images

Clicks caters to a wide range of toiletries and budgets.

Although Ndouri did not name the store she bought from, many people assumed that it was Clicks. This is because it is often seen as one of South Africa’s go-to destinations for toiletries and personal care items, largely because of its wide range and strong mix of trusted brands and in-house options. Shoppers frequently find best-selling products from names like Oh So Heavenly, Dove, Nivea, and Sorbet, alongside Clicks’ own affordable private-label range, which helps cater to different budgets.

While Clicks is often seen as a more premium and convenient option due to its wide product range and trusted brands, many shoppers regularly compare its prices with those of Chat and other major retailers to stretch their budgets further. Stores like Dis-Chem are also popular for similar pharmacy-style products, while Shoprite and PEP are frequently viewed as more affordable alternatives for everyday toiletries and personal care essentials.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi related to her complaints.

South Africans gave some more alternatives as Ndouri's video had many people relating to her experience. This is what Mzansi said on her page:

💖

"I already know 1k is leaving my account as soon as I enter Clicks."

nonkululekonative🇿🇦 said:

"Tell me you went to Clicks without telling me you went to Clicks."

Phoenix Junior Mpham added:

"Clicks is thee worst I tell you 😭😭😭"

BasaLee simply replied:

"Dischem is cheaper."

Mandyyy23 wrote:

"Dump Clicks and go to Boxer😭😭👍🏾"

And GROOTKOP KHULEKANI GABUZA 📻🐐 exclaimed:

"Welcome to SA 😅😂"

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South African motorists are set to face another sharp fuel price increase, with petrol and diesel costs rising significantly due to global oil pressures and ongoing tax-related adjustments.

A TikTok video showing a Shoprite meat pack deal has gone viral in South Africa, with many users stunned by the price and discussing how affordable bulk meat options can still be found in-store.

Source: Briefly News