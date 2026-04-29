A video on TikTok showed a lady who went shopping and found a big bargain in the meat section

The clip that the person shared gave people a good idea of how affordable meat can be with Shoprite

Online users shared their other thoughts after seeing the major bargain that the person found

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A video on TikTok left many people in awe by the food prices at Shoprite. The supermarket is known for having low prices, and one person discovered a cheap meat packet.

A woman found a meat bargain at Shoprite. Image: @andisa.khumalo

Source: UGC

The video shared on 25 April 2026 sparked discussions about food prices at Shoprite. Online users shared their grocery shopping experiences at Shoprite with similar meat deals.

In a TikTok video by @andisa.khumalo posted that they found unbelievably low prices for meat. The content creator was holding a full five-pack of meat, including beef sausage, pork mince meat, all for R140. Watch the video below:

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South Africa amazed by meat prices

Many people commented on the video, and they were stunned to see the cost-effective meat pricing at Shoprite. Online users felt the video showed a meat pack that was affordable enough for students on a budget. Read the comments below:

South Africans felt the meat pack was perfect for students. Image: Gustavo Fring

Source: UGC

phodzo.🦋🩵 asked:

"Iviki lonke ? As a student, this is for the whole month😭"

Choshi 🇿🇦 got a business idea:

"JHB people can literally start a business with this, a nice platter or whatever you have in mind, you spend R150 plus seasoning, use fire to braai it and sell for R350-R400 as a platter. You can also dry age it and make biltong, and if you grow, you can negotiate that whole combo for R100, depending on how many you order daily from Shoprite."

HighlyFavoured😇 shared their experience buying meat at Shoprite:

"I always buy meat at Shoprite. Specifically, Jabulani Mall. Their beef portjie is the best for R100, I get three plastic bags after portioning it. Wors always buy Champion Wors by far, this is the wors that has taste and never shrinks or gets mushy. Even their ground mince is better than other stores' ground mince. Well done to @jabulaniMall Shoprite."

Manngo Ofhie also vouched for meat from Shoprite:

"I've been buying meat at Shoprite for years, even during my varsity years, and I haven't experienced any rotten meat problem. Maybe it depends on Shoprite."

Zanarh_Baby was keen to bag the meat bargain:

"Malini 😭khuluma fast my sister kmele ngyobamba inkunzi before I go to Shoprite."

🏳️‍🌈SINESABELO🏳️‍🌈was impressed by the deal:

"I am a Shoprite child shame... indaba yakhona ngythola I fresh."

Other Briefly News stories about bargains

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Source: Briefly News