A South African student shared a video of a large grocery haul, sparking online attention and discussions about student shopping habits

The haul included a wide variety of staples, treats, and essentials, showing careful planning and preparation

Social media users reacted with surprise and admiration, commenting on the scale and organisation of the student’s shopping trip

A student in South Africa left social media users in awe after sharing a video of her massive grocery haul, which reportedly cost R8000.

The clip, which quickly went viral since it was published on 2 February 2026 by the young lady herself under the handle @_allwear2, showcased the extensive list of items she purchased, sparking discussions about student budgets and shopping habits.

In the video, @_allwear2 displayed a wide array of groceries, starting with a box of six milk cartons. She also picked up breakfast staples like Kellogg’s cereal and Weet-Bix, alongside a box of tea bags and powdered milk. Essentials such as flour, maize meal, two butters, three types of pasta, and soya sauce were also part of her haul.

The student didn’t stop there, including a box of pepper steak pies, noodles, chicken, meat, rice, cooking oil, and a variety of snacks, sauces, vegetables, and fruits. For treats and drinks, she added ice cream and beverages, making the haul appear even more impressive.

According to the social media user @_allwear2, the total cost of the groceries amounted to R8000, including all items. Many viewers were shocked, noting that the quantity of goods seemed more fitting for a family rather than a single student. Online users flooded the comments, expressing surprise at the range and amount of items she managed to buy in one trip.

Some users debated the practicality of such a large haul for a student, while others admired her planning and ability to stock up on essentials. The video highlights how students manage their food budgets and also sparked conversations about the rising cost of groceries in South Africa.

The viral clip continued to gather attention as viewers marvelled at the sheer size and variety of the grocery haul, proving that even students can impress with careful planning and a well-stocked shopping cart.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the student's grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the young woman's impressive grocery haul, saying:

User said:

"Putting pressure on our kids."

Nelss Nkosi added:

"I would sell some of the groceries, I know myself 😭."

Maduks shared:

"I know for the first time my son's grocery sibhadale R10 900 ne bar fridge, but after that, uthe nje R1 500 will be okay."

Singro wrote:

"Then there is my son who says 300 groceries is enough🤔."

Jawe Btlz commented:

"I-grocery ka 365 days."

Students showcase their cheap grocery hauls

