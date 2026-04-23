A Johannesburg woman shared her experience at Miyako Restaurant in Greenside with an all-you-can-eat buffet

The restaurant offers a wide buffet menu that goes beyond sushi, with options like fried rice, making it a solid choice

People outside of Gauteng were disappointed to find out the restaurant is only in Joburg

A young woman on the left and a bowl of ice cream on the right. Images: @ayanda.ndadlana

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg foodie has South Africans pulling up Google Maps after sharing one of the city's most affordable sushi spots. TikTok user @ayanda.ndadlana shared the details after a weekend visit to a local restaurant, telling her followers exactly what R229 gets you at the popular spot. She said:

"R229 for all you can eat sushi, spring rolls, desserts and more. I got to experience that this past weekend at Miyako Restaurant in Greenside, Johannesburg."

She added that the buffet is more varied than people might expect, with options like fried rice available for those who are not big sushi fans. She called it the go-to spot for anyone who loves Asian cuisine in Johannesburg.

What is Miyako Restaurant?

Miyako Sushi is located at 131 Greenway in Greenside, Randburg, and as referred to on their website, is a warm and cosy space specialising in authentic Chinese cuisine and sushi. The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 21:00 and on weekends from 10:00 to 21:00. It can also host functions and events for up to 100 seated guests, catering for everything from birthday celebrations to corporate events and bridal showers.

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The restaurant has built a strong reputation online, with recent reviews praising the quality of the sushi, the cocktails and the friendly service. One reviewer described the sushi buffet as outstanding and said the cocktails were insanely delicious. Another said the experience exceeded their expectations and called it their new favourite sushi spot in Joburg. The restaurant also offers delivery through Uber Eats and Mr Delivery for those who prefer to enjoy it at home.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi curious about the sushi restaurant

South Africans had plenty to say about the Miyako Restaurant find on TikToker @ayanda.ndadlana shared:

@Matona Ngidi said:

"And then you said it's in Joburg. 😞😞"

@ayanda.ndadlana replied:

"Aah, you can still put it on your bucket list!"

@Nicky asked:

"How is the sushi?"

@ayanda.ndadlana replied:

"Fresh and good. I enjoyed their sushi."

@iam_Nyandano wrote:

"Definitely going back."

@ayanda.ndadlana replied:

"Can't wait. 😝"

@Sedii asked:

"Dumplings too?"

@ayanda.ndadlana replied:

"Yup."

@iam_Nyandano added:

"Boy, we had a time!!"

Two women enjoying Asian cuisine. Images: @ayanda.ndadlana

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News