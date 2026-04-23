A former Kaizer Chiefs striker went on to build a lucrative overseas career, with earnings reportedly reaching close to R19 million a year

After leaving the PSL giants in 2011, he spent more than a decade playing across Europe and the Middle East, turning out in Germany, Belgium and Saudi Arabia

Now back in Zimbabwean football, the veteran forward’s career journey has sparked fresh reflection on his early rise at Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona was reportedly earning around R19 million during his overseas stint after leaving Amakhosi.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona played in Saudi Arabia. Image:@knowledgemusona

Source: Instagram

The 35-year-old forward, who currently plays for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Scottland FC, was at one point grossing approximately R18.85 million per year, excluding bonuses, according to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad. Reports also suggest that in early 2025, he was still earning close to R10 million annually, even in the later stages of his career in the Gulf region.

Career journey across Europe, the Middle East and Africa

After his breakout season at Kaizer Chiefs, European clubs quickly came calling. Chiefs sold Musona in 2011 to Hoffenheim in Germany, marking the end of his first spell at the Soweto giants.

The experienced striker went on to enjoy a lengthy career abroad, featuring in Germany, Belgium, and also spending time in Saudi Arabia with Al-Okhdood. Over his international career, he scored 27 goals in 54 appearances for Zimbabwe, maintaining an impressive ratio of a goal every other game.

Musona did not take long to settle at Chiefs during his early days. In the 2009/10 season, he featured regularly and contributed important goals in a side that finished third in the PSL, earning growing trust despite his young age.

His second full season proved to be his defining campaign. Musona scored 15 league goals in 28 matches, finishing as the PSL Golden Boot winner. That performance established him as one of the most exciting forwards in South African football at the time, known for his pace, intelligence, and composed finishing.

See the post below on Instagram:

Musona plays in Zimbabwe for the first time

In Zimbabwe, Musona now plays alongside former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat and ex-Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja at Scottland FC, a club owned by Scott Sakupwanya. Unconfirmed reports at the time of his return to Zimbabwe, according to Soccer Laduma sources, suggested that Musona had hoped for a comeback to South African football. However, he did not receive offers from top-flight clubs.

Knowledge Musona went on to enjoy a lengthy career abroad spending time in Saudi Arabia with Al-Okhdood. Image:@knowledgemusona

Source: Instagram

A source close to the situation said:

“He had been offered to some top-flight clubs in South Africa, but the response was lukewarm. There were questions about whether he could still match the tempo of the PSL, given the demands of the league. At this point in his career, those considerations naturally come into play.”

Watch the video below:

Inside Khama Billiat's mansion

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat gave fans a rare glimpse into his luxurious double-storey mansion located in the affluent Arlington Estate near Harare, Zimbabwe.

Estimated to be worth up to R7.5 million, the property features modern open-plan living, elegant chandelier lighting, a private football pitch, and a swimming pool.

Source: Briefly News