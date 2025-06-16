Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is allegedly in hiding as Standard Bank pursues legal action over a R372,000 unpaid debt

Court documents reveal Billiat defaulted on an overdraft facility and sheriffs have been unable to locate him at his registered Midrand address

The bank is now seeking court approval to seize his assets, while reports suggest his property is also tied up in a separate eviction case

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is making headlines again, this time for allegedly evading a debt of over R372,000 owed to Standard Bank.

Billiat, once one of the highest-paid players in the PSL, reportedly defaulted on an overdraft facility granted in 2020. According to court documents, he last made a payment in 2023, despite the agreement requiring monthly instalments ranging between R80,000 and R90,000.

Standard Bank has since taken the matter to the Johannesburg High Court, seeking permission to seize movable assets after multiple unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has not responded to repeated notices sent by the bank. Image: @khamabilliat

Source: Facebook

Sheriff's office unable to trace footballer

Attempts to serve Billiat with legal papers have proven unsuccessful. Sources from the sheriff’s office claim he is no longer residing at his Midrand property, his last known address.

“Our guy has gone there several times, but the house is EMPTY,” a sheriff's source said.

The property itself is allegedly embroiled in a separate legal dispute, with Emerging Markets Home Loans pursuing an eviction order against suspected illegal occupants.

Creditors consider ex parte action

With Billiat reportedly unreachable, creditors are preparing to lodge an ex parte application, meaning the court case could proceed in his absence.

The footballer, now turning out for Scottland FC in Zimbabwe after a short stint at Yadah FC, was recently seen travelling back from Morocco, where he featured for Zimbabwe’s Warriors in international friendlies.

From stardom to legal trouble

Once a Premier Soccer League icon with a successful run at Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs, Billiat is now under scrutiny for financial woes rather than footballing glory.

Khama Billiat was last seen returning from Zimbabwe’s national team duties. Image: @khamabilliat

Source: Twitter

Billiat's career and rumoured current income

Khama Billiat signed with Scottland FC, a newly promoted team in Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League, in January 2025.

He joined the club as a free agent after a successful stint with Yadah FC, where he scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in the 2024 season.

At Scottland FC, Billiat reportedly earns R108,800 (US$6,000) per month, making him among the highest-paid players in the league.

Inside Billiat's mansion

