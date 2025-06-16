Former Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder Khama Billiat Faces Legal Action for R372K Loan
- Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is allegedly in hiding as Standard Bank pursues legal action over a R372,000 unpaid debt
- Court documents reveal Billiat defaulted on an overdraft facility and sheriffs have been unable to locate him at his registered Midrand address
- The bank is now seeking court approval to seize his assets, while reports suggest his property is also tied up in a separate eviction case
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is making headlines again, this time for allegedly evading a debt of over R372,000 owed to Standard Bank.
Billiat, once one of the highest-paid players in the PSL, reportedly defaulted on an overdraft facility granted in 2020. According to court documents, he last made a payment in 2023, despite the agreement requiring monthly instalments ranging between R80,000 and R90,000.
Standard Bank has since taken the matter to the Johannesburg High Court, seeking permission to seize movable assets after multiple unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds.
Sheriff's office unable to trace footballer
Attempts to serve Billiat with legal papers have proven unsuccessful. Sources from the sheriff’s office claim he is no longer residing at his Midrand property, his last known address.
“Our guy has gone there several times, but the house is EMPTY,” a sheriff's source said.
The property itself is allegedly embroiled in a separate legal dispute, with Emerging Markets Home Loans pursuing an eviction order against suspected illegal occupants.
Creditors consider ex parte action
With Billiat reportedly unreachable, creditors are preparing to lodge an ex parte application, meaning the court case could proceed in his absence.
The footballer, now turning out for Scottland FC in Zimbabwe after a short stint at Yadah FC, was recently seen travelling back from Morocco, where he featured for Zimbabwe’s Warriors in international friendlies.
From stardom to legal trouble
Once a Premier Soccer League icon with a successful run at Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs, Billiat is now under scrutiny for financial woes rather than footballing glory.
Billiat's career and rumoured current income
Khama Billiat signed with Scottland FC, a newly promoted team in Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League, in January 2025.
He joined the club as a free agent after a successful stint with Yadah FC, where he scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in the 2024 season.
At Scottland FC, Billiat reportedly earns R108,800 (US$6,000) per month, making him among the highest-paid players in the league.
Inside Billiat's mansion
Briefly News previously reported that Billiat offered fans a rare glimpse into his luxurious double-storey mansion located in the affluent Arlington Estate near Harare, Zimbabwe.
Estimated to be worth up to R7.5 million, the property features modern open-plan living, elegant chandelier lighting, a private football pitch, and a swimming pool.
Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home
Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005.
Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.
