The City of Johannesburg has launched an operation called Project Lokisa , which is aimed at illegal connections and municipal debt

An outdated system is one of the reasons cited for facing financial challenges relating to customers seeking legal recourse for incorrect billing

The project targets residential and commercial defaulters who have run up large bills in unpaid electricity and water rates

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

City of Joburg is coming after illegal connections. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg is coming after wealthy businesses and residents who are racking up unpaid electricity and water bills, causing the municipality financial strain to the tune of R61 billion.

Johannesburg's new project targets municipalities

According to SABC News, the City of Johannesburg launched Project Lokisa, which targets illegal connections and unpaid utility bills. Large-scale businesses, wealthy residents, and government buildings that have outstanding water and electricity bills will be targeted.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The City will disconnect defaulters to recover the amount of money owed to the municipality. The project will include large-scale connections across the city. It will intensely focus on illegal connections and disconnect residences and businesses that are the worst defaulters.

In May, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero set aside R296 million for the electrification of informal settlements. Addressing the city council, Morero said areas like Diepsloot, Orange Farm, and Kaya Sands would be prioritised in the electrification drive.

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Chairperson, Helen Zille, is considering running for the position of the mayor of Johannesburg. She said the DA approached her and she is considering it because the City of Johannesburg is in dire need of fixing. She pointed out that the decaying state of the inner city is chasing people away.

Johannesburg will be disconnecting the defaulters' electricity. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post discussed the operation.

Mmolawa Tswai said:

"Check Marry Me at Soshanguve. But expect pushback. Eskom, go there in a joint venture."

Ismail Kiwa said:

"Johannesburg looks like a township, not a city."

Winfrey Barthez Nyasulu said:

"Start with all informal settlements because they're the ones consuming electricity. And fix your house, because they are settling transformers in informal settlements."

Sandy Alexander said:

"Good. Disconnect nonpayers and illegal connections. Everyone must pay for services."

Themba Samuel said:

"Make electricity affordable first, because we can't be spending over R800 a month on electricity."

Democratic Alliance files motion of no confidence against Dada Morero

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the DA filed a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero on 7 May. The party filed the motion before he delivered his State of the City Address.

The party also filed a motion of no confidence against Council Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu. It accused Mthembu of not holding executive members accountable. The party accused Morero of allowing unlawful decisions to be made under his leadership as mayor.

Source: Briefly News