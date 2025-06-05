The Zimbabwean gold mogul and Scottland FC owner has built a staggering fortune through his company, Better Brands Jewellery, making him one of the wealthiest men in Zimbabwe

Sakupwanya flaunts his wealth with a R27 million luxury watch, high-end cars including Lamborghinis, and a multimillion-rand estate, while also funding a R220 million football empire

South African actress Thuli Phongolo shut down viral speculation that she was dating Sakupwanya, calling the claims “ridiculous” and distancing herself from the gold tycoon

In the glittering world of Africa’s elite, few stories are as remarkable as that of Scott Sakupwanya. From a humble upbringing in Mabvuku, Zimbabwe, to becoming a gold magnate, politician and football club owner, Sakupwanya’s journey is a classic rags-to-riches tale driven by ambition, resilience and community vision.

Gold mining mogul with a R2.3 billion fortune

Sakupwanya began his career as a garden boy in Harare’s leafy suburbs. At just 16, he was introduced to the gold trade by his employer — a move that changed his life forever. Today, his company, Better Brands Jewellery, is one of the biggest players in Zimbabwe’s gold industry. His estimated net worth now sits at a staggering R2.3 billion, cementing his status among Africa’s wealthiest businessmen.

Scottland FC: Building a football legacy

With a deep love for sport and a desire to uplift his community, Sakupwanya established Scottland FC, named after himself. He invested over R220 million (US$12 million) into the club’s infrastructure, including a new stadium, clubhouse and residential quarters for players.This season his club signed former Kaizer Chiefs star player Khama Billiart who is reportedly one of the highest earners at the club.

In a major milestone, Scottland FC secured promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. The victory was celebrated in style, with businessman Wicknell Chivayo gifting the club US$1.6 million and 20 brand-new vehicles, further enhancing its reputation as a rising football powerhouse.

A lavish lifestyle paired with philanthropy

Known for his flashy lifestyle, Sakupwanya doesn’t shy away from opulence. He reportedly owns a US$1.5 million watch and frequently drives high-end supercars. But beyond the bling, he is also recognised for his philanthropy — funding clinics, education projects and school fees for children in his hometown.

More than just the headlines

While recent rumours linking him to South African actress Thuli Phongolo grabbed attention — and were firmly denied by the star — Sakupwanya’s legacy runs deeper. His journey from the dusty streets of Mabvuku to the top echelons of gold and football makes him one of the continent’s most fascinating figures.

Scott Sakupwanya represents what is possible when ambition meets opportunity — and when success is shared with the people who need it most.

