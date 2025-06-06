Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos earns R1 million monthly, while Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka reportedly receives just R50,000, exposing a stark financial disparity within SAFA's coaching structures

Veteran journalist Mandla Biyela tells Briefly News that Broos is “managing a brand,” overseeing international logistics, high-stakes tournaments, and global scrutiny, justifying his hefty salary in the eyes of SAFA

Biyela argues that Mdaka and other youth coaches play a crucial role in building South Africa’s football future but remain grossly underpaid, a systemic issue in African football

In South African football, not all benches are created equal. Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos earns a reported R1 million per month, while Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka reportedly takes home just R50,000, a staggering pay gap that continues to stir debate across the sporting landscape.

In an exclusive conversation with Briefly News, veteran sports journalist Mandla Biyela unpacked the logic behind the disparity, suggesting it’s more about football economics than perceived disrespect.

“Broos is managing a brand. Bafana Bafana is not just a national team; it’s a commercial product. The stakes are continental and global. A failure at that level has massive repercussions, not just on the pitch, but financially and politically too.” Biyela explained.

Bafana Bafana’s global pull and price tag

Biyela believes Broos’ role stretches beyond selecting squads and running training drills.

“He’s dealing with international player logistics, European clubs, and a ruthless media environment. That requires experience, diplomacy, and a certain stature — and that doesn’t come cheap,” he told Briefly News.

Biyela added that the South African Football Association (SAFA) is competing in a global market when hiring a coach of Broos’ calibre.

“When SAFA brings in a foreign coach with Broos’ track record, they’re up against international suitors. If you want the best, you must pay the best.”

Mdaka’s developmental role is undervalued

While Mdaka’s contribution at the youth level has helped produce players like Cassius Mailula and Oswin Appollis, his role is still viewed through a developmental lens.

“It’s an injustice, in some ways. Youth coaches shape the country’s football DNA, but we don’t reward them accordingly. That’s a broader issue across the continent.” Biyela admitted.

According to Biyela, Mdaka earns less than some assistant coaches in the PSL.

“There has to be a middle ground. If we want long-term success at the senior level, we need to start valuing those who build the foundation.”

Will SAFA rethink the pay structure?

With SAFA under increasing pressure to outline a sustainable vision post-AFCON success, Biyela hopes the issue of salary equity won’t be ignored.

“Broos delivered results, but Mdaka represents continuity. Until we value that kind of work, this gap will always exist.”

Behind every Bafana hero, it seems, is a youth coach in the shadows, underpaid, overworked, and overlooked.

