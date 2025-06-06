Mandla Biyela believes Kaizer Chiefs made a premature decision in releasing Ranga Chivaviro, arguing that the striker was not given enough time or tactical support to succeed

Biyela compares Chivaviro’s playing style to Erling Haaland, noting his physical presence, off-the-ball movement, and ability to bring teammates into play as key strengths Chiefs failed to utilise properly

The pundit warns the club may regret letting him go, stating that with patience and the right system, Chivaviro could still flourish elsewhere and prove his worth

In an exclusive conversation with Briefly News, respected football pundit Mandla Biyela has questioned Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to part ways with striker Ranga Chivaviro. Biyela believes the Soweto giants acted hastily and failed to maximise the striker’s strengths before showing him the door.

"Chiefs Gave Up Too Soon on Him" : Pundit Criticises Ranga Chivaviro Exit

Source: Instagram

Chiefs ignored Chivaviro’s potential

“Ranga possesses the raw talent that many clubs are still looking for,” Biyela said. “This wasn’t a case of a failed player—it was a missed opportunity to refine a different kind of striker.”

Chivaviro, who netted just nine goals in 45 matches for Amakhosi, was released this week after two seasons at Naturena. While many critics highlight his modest goal tally, Biyela argues that statistics don’t paint the full picture. “His game is more nuanced. He’s a traditional target man who brings others into play, not just a poacher,” he added.

A ‘Haaland-like’ player let go too soon?

Biyela also weighed in on comparisons between Chivaviro and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

“Of course, it’s not about matching the goals—it's the style. Ranga is physically dominant, strong in the air, and makes clever runs outside the box. That’s Haaland-like. But the problem is, we didn’t use him properly,” he explained.

He further criticised the technical team for not adapting their approach to accommodate the striker.

“Perhaps Nabi wants more fluidity, more pressing from the front. But then why sign a traditional number nine in the first place?”

Patience could have paid off

Biyela believes Kaizer Chiefs missed a chance to redeem a player who was never fully fit or tactically settled.

“He arrived carrying injuries, then had to adjust to a system that clearly wasn’t built for him. He needed a run of games under a coach who believes in him. Letting him go now, just when the team is rebuilding again, seems more reactive than strategic,” he added.

A harsh call with future regret?

Biyela warned that this could be one of those releases the club comes to regret.

“Football requires patience. Not every player shines instantly. Some need the right conditions. Ranga may just need a different environment to prove his worth—and when he does, Chiefs will look back and wonder what might have been.”

