Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has confirmed how his starting line-up is expected to look when South Africa takes on Mozambique in their next international friendly game next week.

The Belgian mentor featured a young team during their goalless draw against Tanzania at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday evening.

There were eight debutants against Tanzania, with Orlando Pirates youngsters who made the final squad list getting a chance.

Broos confirms Bafana's line-up against Mozambique

Hugo Broos during an interview after the Tanzania game confirmed that his line-up against Mozambique would be mostly players from the bench.

“For me, the most important thing was to use these two games to learn more than I already knew,” said Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

“Today confirmed that. I saw even more than I expected, and Tuesday will follow the same approach. So, for once, you’ll probably know the starting line-up ahead of time, it will be the players who were on the bench today. It’s that simple.

"Now it’s up to them to deliver a performance just as strong as the starting team did today, and if they do, I’ll be satisfied.

Broos also explained the purpose behind his approach. The Belgian claimed that it was to assess players in an environment above the domestic level, without the burden of qualification pressure.

“You can judge players in the PSL, but this is still a step higher. Giving them a chance to play without the pressure of ‘we must win', because there’s no qualification at stake, offers a fantastic opportunity to evaluate their potential," he added.

“That’s what I told the players before the match: don’t stress, don’t feel pressure, just play your game. If we lose, we lose. If we win, even better. But what matters most is your individual performance, and that’s exactly what I saw today.”

Source: Briefly News