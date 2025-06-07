Head coach Scott Parker has confirmed that South African striker Lyle Foster will not be offloaded despite promotion, reaffirming his place in the squad for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Parker expressed deep admiration and pride for the squad that secured Burnley’s return to the Premier League, comparing his players to his own sons in terms of emotional connection

While retaining the core group, Burnley will still enter the transfer market to bolster the team, with Parker aiming for smart, strategic signings to compete in the top flight

Burnley head coach Scott Parker has made it clear that South African striker Lyle Foster and several of his teammates will remain key figures at the club as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Clarets sealed their return to England’s top tier after a commanding 2024/25 Championship campaign, clinching the title with two games to spare following a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

No exit planned for Foster

Despite swirling speculation that Burnley might offload some players to make room for Premier League reinforcements, Parker insists he has no intention of letting go of Foster, a former Orlando Pirates academy product , or other key promotion contributors.

“They deserve that [to stay], this core group. I have absolutely nothing but admiration for them, a real appreciation. I’m proud , more than I could ever be , of every single one of them.” Parker told Burnley Express.

He added:

“I often say I’ve got four sons of my own. But I look every one of these lads in the eye and feel that same proud feeling. That’s exactly how I feel right now.”

Premier League challenge ahead

As Burnley gear up for the 2025/26 Premier League season, Parker acknowledges the significant step up in quality but believes the current squad has earned the right to compete on the biggest stage.

“We’ve got a challenge next year, that’s very, very clear . But it’s a challenge we are relishing. We’re going into the big league, and that’s exactly where we want to be.” he said.

New signings still expected

While reaffirming his faith in the current group, Parker admitted that the club will still look to strengthen where needed.

“We’ll be searching, we’ll be in the market. But we’ve already got an incredible squad that’s given me and this football club absolutely everything. We’ll try and be clever and improve where we can, but we won’t know the market until we’re in it.” he confirmed

For now, the message from Turf Moor is one of stability , and that includes Lyle Foster, whose Premier League journey with Burnley looks set to continue.

