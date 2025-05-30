At just 19, Campbell burst onto the scene with nine goals in the Challenger Pro League, earning promotion to Club Brugge’s senior squad, marking him as South Africa’s most promising talent abroad this season

Lorch’s impactful performances for Wydad Casablanca, including Player of the Month honours and crucial goals, signal a strong comeback and potential permanent stay in North Africa

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender played a key role in FCSB’s league title defence, showcasing reliability and consistency in Europe’s emerging leagues

South African players plying their trade abroad have delivered mixed performances this season. While some have excelled in top leagues, others have struggled with form and consistency.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 South Africans playing overseas, ranked from 10th to 1st, based on impact, form, and club success.

Top 10 South African Footballers Abroad: 2024/25 Season Rankings

Source: Getty Images

10. Cassius Mailula – Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Age: 23

On loan from Toronto FC, Mailula has revived his career at Wydad Casablanca. With solid performances and rumours of a permanent deal, the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is proving his worth in North Africa.

9. Luther Singh – AEL Limassol (Cyprus)

Age: 27

Singh, once tipped as the next Benni McCarthy, continues his journeyman career in Cyprus. Despite making 30 appearances, he’s only managed two goals, highlighting another underwhelming campaign.

8. Bongokuhle Hlongwane – Minnesota United (USA)

Age: 24

Hlongwane’s form has dipped, managing just one goal in 15 MLS matches. His chances of returning to Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad remain slim unless his performances improve dramatically.

7. Olwethu Makhanya – Philadelphia Union (USA)

Age: 21

A key figure in Philadelphia Union’s title charge, Makhanya has featured consistently, helping the side to the top of the Eastern Conference while anchoring a defence that has conceded only 17 goals.

6. Percy Tau – Qatar SC (Qatar)

Age: 31

Now in the twilight of his career, Tau managed just two assists in nine appearances since his January move from Al Ahly. Still, his contribution helped Qatar SC avoid relegation.

5. Mihlali Mayambela – Aris Limassol (Cyprus)

Age: 28

With five goals and a second-place league finish, Mayambela remains consistent. However, whether this form is enough to earn a national team recall remains to be seen.

4. Lyle Foster – Burnley (England)

Age: 24

Foster played a vital role in Burnley’s promotion push, notching two goals and five assists in 28 appearances. He remains a key forward option for Broos despite an inconsistent campaign.

Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

3. Siyabonga Ngezana – FCSB (Romania)

Age: 27

A pillar in FCSB’s title defence, Ngezana featured in 23 matches and scored once. The former Chiefs defender continues to impress in Europe’s lesser-known leagues.

2. Thembinkosi Lorch – Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Age: 31

Lorch is thriving at Wydad, earning Player of the Month honours. With two goals and growing influence, Wydad may push for a permanent transfer.

MAARTEN STRAETEMANS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

1. Shandre Campbell – Club Brugge (Belgium)

Age: 19

Campbell is the standout performer. Promoted from Club NXT to the senior team after scoring nine goals in Belgium’s Challenger Pro League, the teenage sensation is now competing at the highest level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News