Siyabonga Ngezana has won back-to-back Romanian league titles with FCSB, securing the 2024/25 title with three games remaining

Since leaving Kaizer Chiefs in June 2023, Ngezana has flourished abroad, earning accolades like Foreign Player of the Season and playing a key role in FCSB’s defence

Despite early-season injuries, Ngezana bounced back strongly, making 22 appearances and helping FCSB keep crucial clean sheets en route to the title

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana has secured back-to-back league titles in Romania with FCSB, further solidifying his reputation abroad. The former Kaizer Chiefs star lifted the 2024/25 Romanian SuperLiga trophy with three matches to spare after rivals CFR Cluj were held to a 2-2 draw by Craiova on Friday night.

It marks another significant milestone in a meteoric rise for the 27-year-old centre-back, who joined the Romanian giants in June 2023.

A journey of growth and resilience

Since his move from South Africa, Ngezana’s football journey has seen him blossom into one of the top defenders in Romania. In his debut season, he played a crucial role as FCSB clinched the league title, earning individual honours such as Foreign Player of the Season and a place in the Team of the Season. He added the Romanian Super Cup earlier in the current campaign.

Despite battling back-to-back injuries at the start of the 2024/25 season, Ngezana fought his way back into the starting eleven. His contributions have been vital in helping FCSB maintain their defensive solidity, keeping numerous clean sheets in the second half of the season.

Key stats from the title-winning campaign

In the current campaign, Ngezana has made 22 league appearances and scored one goal. His presence at the heart of the defence has been crucial, particularly during the run-in as FCSB pulled away from their rivals.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with South African fans proudly following his exploits abroad. Just hours after his former club Kaizer Chiefs lifted the Nedbank Cup back home, Ngezana was crowned champion in Eastern Europe — a poetic twist for the player once seen as a promising talent at Naturena.

Bafana Bafana boost ahead of 2026 qualifiers.

Ngezana’s consistency and winning mentality could prove vital for Bafana Bafana ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. His exposure to European football, particularly under pressure in a title race, bodes well for the national team.

As he lifts another piece of silverware, Ngezana continues to set an inspiring example for South African players looking to thrive on the global stage.

