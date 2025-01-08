Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana has attracted interest from Italian and English clubs after playing a starring role for Romanian champions FCSB

Serie A side Lecce and English Championship outfit Birmingham City are both interested, with reports suggesting they are willing to pay R96 million for the defender

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Ngezana, saying the 27-year-old deserves to play at the highest level

Defender Siyabonga Ngezana could leave Romanian champions FCSB in a blockbuster R96 million move after European clubs show interest in the Bafana Bafana star.

The 27-year-old defender has been a mainstay for FCSB since leaving Kaizer Chiefs in 2023, and he could be on the move again in the January transfer window.

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana could leave Romanian champions FCSB for European rivals. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA and Vasile Mihai-Antonio.

Source: Getty Images

English Championship side Birmingham City and Serie A outfit Lecce are the two teams willing to submit a bid for the player who has set an example for Mzansi stars looking for a European move.

Siyabonga Ngezana is in demand

Ngezana has attracted interest from European clubs, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Soccer Laduma report, the defender is a target for several clubs despite being criticised by former Bafana star Benson Mlhongo.

The report read:

"According to sources in Romania, Italian Serie A side Lecce and English Championship club Birmingham are both keen on acquiring Ngezana's services. The two clubs are said to be willing to offer a sum of €5 000 000 [R96 million] to secure the 27-year-old's signature."

Ngezana has been praised for his performances in Romania, according to the tweet below:

Ngezana proudly carries the South African flag in Europe

Since moving to Romania, Ngezana has proven he has the skills to thrive outside of South Africa and has been a beacon of hope for several local stars looking to follow in his footsteps.

One of the local players looking to make the move to Europe is Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng after he was linked with a sensational move to FC Barcelona.

Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana has enjoyed domestic success with Romanian champions FCSB. Image: Vasile Mihai-Antonio.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Ngezana

Local football fans praised Ngezana on social media, saying the player has all the attributes to succeed in Europe and should consider moving to further his development.

De Crow is a fan:

"This guy is proving that sometimes you don't have to be in the comfort zone where you are working. Since he moved to Europe, he has been doing exceptionally well. His value has increased dramatically, and I also want to give credit to Chiefs for allowing him to fulfil his dream of playing abroad."

Nqunde Keo rates Ngezana:

"He is better than Maguire; the boy can play for Manchester United."

George Khoza hopes for the best:

"May God continue to open doors for him."

Joseph Radithobane Ćeoće said Ngezana belongs in Europe:

"Being a tall player is an advantage to play in Europe."

Mahlobogoane Joe Lewane backs the player:

"Make money, boi; Hugo Broos is very sharp in identifying a diamond."

European club submits R55 million bid for Mamelodi Sundowns

As Briefly News reported, Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers have submitted a R55 million bid for Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners.

Rayners has been in excellent form for Masandawana and Bafana Bafana since joining the club from PSL rivals Stellenbosch FC and has attracted interest from overseas clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News