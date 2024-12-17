PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly been offered R55 million for striker Iqraam Rayners by Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers

The 28-year-old striker has been in great form for Masandawana since joining the side from Stellenbosch FC at the start of the 2024/2025 season

Sundowns fans reacted on social media to say the Pretoria club should hold out for a bigger transfer fee for the Bafana Bafana striker

New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could use the sale of a star player to bring in new faces at Masandawana.

The PSL champions have reportedly received an R55 million offer from Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers for in-form striker Iqraam Rayners.

Mamelodi Sundowns have received a R55 million bid for striker Iqraam Rayners from Glasgow Rangers. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Rayners has been in good form since recently joining the PSL champions from Stellenbosch FC and scored the winner against Raja Casablanca on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

Iqraam Rayners is a wanted man

Rangers bid for Rayners was reported in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Sundowns, the club confirmed that the offer had been received, but a decision has yet to be made regarding Rangers' interest in the player.

The source said:

"There is a big offer on the table, but it is not final, and it does not mean that Rayners will be leaving the club anytime soon. The new coach will be looking to bring in new players and could use the funds to build the squad, but Rayners is an important player for the club, so it will have to be a decision that suits everybody associated with Masandawana. They cannot just cash out on a top player if it will damage the team in the long run, while there could be a counteroffer."

Fans want more for Rayners

Sundowns fans responded on social media, saying Rayners deserves to play overseas, while most supporters wanted a bigger transfer fee.

Mxolisi Masango wants more money:

"Make it R100 million. R55 million is nothing to Sundowns."

Simpex Simpex Lmore says Sundowns needs the money:

"If so, let him go. We need to cover the debt made from Sales. That guy is a liability in our team. And Motsepe should get a refund from his former club. They robbed us."

Fu Jay Inkosana says Rayners must stay:

"No, that boy is not for sale; we still have the Club World Cup. After that, Real Madrid or Chelsea will sign the guy, not this Rangers. We need teams like PSG, Man United, Man City or Atalanta to come and sign our big boys."

Re Lebohile Ten Mosisili rates Rayners highly:

"He is worth more than that."

Albert Mpule Mokoena backs the move:

"Rangers are good; I watched their cup final with Celtic; he'll fit exceptionally well."

Ronwen Williams scoops two CAF Awards

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams won two major awards at the CAF Awards on Monday, 16 December 2024.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star won the Interclub Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year Awards while missing out on the Player of the Year prize to Nigeria's Ademola Lookman.

Source: Briefly News