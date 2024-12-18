Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners expects a tough battle against former side Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, 18 December 2024

The former Stellies star has been in good form for Masandawana after scoring ten goals in all competitions since joining the side at the start of the 2024/2025 season

Sundowns backed their side on social media, saying the PSL champions will beat Stellies, while others said the Winelands side could cause trouble for Masandawana

Former Stellenbosch FC star Iqraam Rayners expects a tough battle when Mamelodi Sundowns face the Winelands side on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

Rayners has enjoyed a successful start to his Masandawana career after scoring ten goals in all competitions, while the PSL champions look to keep the top spot on the log.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners expects a tough battle against Stellenbosch FC.

Source: Twitter

Following a successful start to his Sundowns career, Rayners has attracted interest from overseas clubs after Scottish side Glasgow Rangers reportedly submitted an R55 million bid.

Iqraam Rayners expects a battle for three points

Sundowns will face Stellenbosch on Wednesday, 18 December, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to Briefly News, Rayners said Sundowns expects a tough match against the side that ended Orlando Pirates' perfect start to the season on Sunday, 1 December 2024.

Rayners said:

"It will be tough and all about winning the game. We as strikers, midfielders and even goalkeepers, we all push each other. It will be a good fight, but it's important for us to get the three points. Stellies will also want the three points, especially after winning in Angola, but we will fight for the win."

Sundowns fans are cautious

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say the PSL champions must not take Stellenbosch lightly ahead of the crunch league encounter.

Gage Meyiwa wants revenge:

"These people owe us big-time, guys; they beat us twice in the MTN8. It's payback time."

Mohau Mofokeng identified a potential Sundowns weakness:

"The coach must be careful of Lebusa; he tends to be generous to opponents."

Miss Tee hopes for the best:

"All the best to Cardoso and the boys."

Reah Be Tsweh wants a win:

"Win the game, boys; we need the three points."

Thabo Rony is cautious:

"They can be tricky. Sundowns must watch out."

New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso admires fighting spirit

As Briefly News reported, new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said he was admires the brotherhood in the Masandawana squad.

Cardoso got his Sundowns tenure off to a winning start after Iqraam Rayners scored in the 1-0 CAF Champions League victory over Raja Casablanca on Sunday, 15 December 2024.

