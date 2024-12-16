Coach Miguel Cardoso Admires the Brotherhood Shown by the Mamelodi Sundowns Players
- PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns impressed new coach Miguel Cardoso with their fighting spirit after their 1-0 victory over Raja Casablanca on Sunday, 15 December 2024
- The victory was Sundowns' first victory in the 2024/2025 CAF Champions League season, and it was a debut win for coach Cardoso
- Local football fans praised Cardoso on social media, and they described certain areas that needed improvement
Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso admired the fighting spirit of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad in their 1-0 victory over Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.
The victory on Sunday, 15 December 2024, marked a winning debut for new coach Sundowns coach Cardoso, who replaced Manqoba Mngqithi on Tuesday, 10 December.
Iqraam Rayners scored the winning goal against Raja in a match Sundowns failed to impress in front of the crowd at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Miguel Cardoso is proud of his players
Cardoso speaks about Sundowns' victory in the tweet below:
According to iDiski Times, Cardoso said he was proud of his players and addressed specific issues he has with the defending PSL champions.
Cardoso said:
"As I said from the very first day, we have big respect for the opponents and ourselves. And respect for ourselves is exactly what we saw on the pitch. It's trying to make the best of every moment in team spirit like a true brotherhood we saw and have in our group."
Fans praised Cardoso
Masandawana fans praised Cardoso on social media but still had some advice for the Portuguese coach.
Sanele Gumede wants a South African team to succeed:
"Good start, coach Don! We need the CAF Champions trophy in South Africa. I wish Pirates had won yesterday to stand a chance of moving to the next round. It's good for our football."
Respekt Creed liked what they saw:
"Nothing irritated me more than slow passes from one player to another in our club. I'm glad the coach seemed to address it."
Musiiwa Oscar is a fan:
"I love this coach."
Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko loved the win:
"Good start for coach Cardoso. Just limit those back passes that delays the attack coach."
Mpilo Nduduzo is missing a star:
"We need Rivaldo back now!"
