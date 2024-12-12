Mamelodi Sundowns have joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek on the shortlist for the CAF Men’s Club of the Year Award

The PSL champions joined goalkeeper Ronwen Williams on the list of nominees for the awards, which will be handed out on Monday, 16 December 2024

Football fans backed Masandawana for the award on social media, while some questioned why the side was nominated

Defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been nominated for the CAF Men’s Club of the Year Award.

The Pretoria giants were shortlisted alongside Egyptian sides Al Ahly and Zamalek for the prize, which will be announced on Monday, 16 December 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns are nominated for the CAF Club of the Year Award. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Last season, Sundowns won their seventh consecutive PSL title after losing only one match in Mzansi’s top flight and are currently top of the log after eight games.

Mamelodi Sundowns are named among Africa’s best

Sundowns' shortlisting for the award was confirmed in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After Ronwen Williams was shortlisted for the best goalkeeper and player awards, Sundowns could walk away from the ceremony with multiple prizes.

Along with Williams, the woman’s side was also nominated for a top award ahead of the continental ceremony.

Fans back Sundowns

Local football fans backed Sundowns on social media, while some questioned why the side that recently sacked Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach made the shortlist.

Yhmzayed named their favourite:

“Al Ahly.”

Thamitshabalal4 is confused:

“What is Mamelodi Sundowns doing there??”

Stsibatsiba is not a fan of Zamalek:

“Not Zamalek, never.”

Teekay_Satoshi is a Downs fan:

“Yellow Nation.”

Sigwili4 is a fan of Al Ahly:

“Team of the century, Al Ahly.”

3ssem_pharaoh supports Al Ahly:

“Al-Ahly is the best club in the continent and the world.”

Wonderkhuzwayo says the winner must achieve:

“Club of the year should be a team that has won local premiership and Caf Champions League; no questions.”

StanfordNkosi asked a question:

“What did Sundowns achieve for them to be there?”

Mkolima7172 is missing a team:

“Why not Simba?”

Siphe_Sihle is a proud Downs fan:

“The only two clubs that matter in Africa are Mamelodi Sundowns and Mamelodi Sundowns only.”

New Mamelodi Sundowns coach promises aggressive football

As Briefly News reported, new Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso promised that the club would play aggressive and controlling football.

Portuguese tactician Cardoso recently replaced Manqoba Mngqithi as the head coach of the PSL champions.

Source: Briefly News