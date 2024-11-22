Ronwen Williams has been backed to beat Manchester United's Andre Onana and PSL rival Stanley Nwabali for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year Award

Former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Idah Peterside called Williams the best goalkeeper in Africa ahead of the award ceremony on Monday, 16 December 2024

Local football fans praised Williams on social media, saying the Mamelodi Sundowns star is the clear favourite for the award

Former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Idah Peterside said Ronwen Williams is a better shot-stopper than Cameroon and Manchester United star Andre Onana.

Peterside backed the Bafana skipper to beat Onana and win the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year Award on Monday, 16 December 2024.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is tipped to beat Manchester United star Andre Onana for top CAF award. Image: Jean Catuffe and Simon Stacpoole/Offside.

In October, Williams ranked ninth at the Ballon d'Or Awards for the best goalkeeper accolade and is the only shot-stopper in the running for the CAF Player of the Year Award.

Idah Peterside admires Ronwen Williams

According to SportsBoom, Peterside said Williams could scoop all the major CAF awards after shining for Sundowns and the AFCON-bound Bafana side.

Peterside said:

"Ronwen Williams is currently the best goalkeeper in Africa, better than André Onana. His consistent performances for both club and country set him apart. Ronwen has grown into an exceptional shot-stopper. He was a bit reckless early in his career, but now he exudes composure and has improved significantly."

Fans back Williams

Local football fans praised Williams on social media, saying the Sundowns star is the clear favourite for the award.

MarlonTRPortal says Onana does not deserve his nomination:

"Please don't put Onana there just because he plays for Man United."

Danny_maty backs Williams:

"Williams, absolutely easy!"

Buja3D picked their favourites:

"It's between Onana and Williams."

Dipoaina1 picked another PSL star:

"Stanley Nwabali."

JVLekama admires Williams:

"It will go to the ninth-best goalkeeper in the world, Ronwen Williams."

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Mzansi

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has invited local fans to spend time with the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The Jules Rimet Trophy will be on display at the Mall of Africa in Midrand on Saturday, 23 November 2024, and Williams wants local fans to take in the splendour of football's top prize.

