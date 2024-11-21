Since taking over the Bafana Bafana reins in 2021, coach Hugo Broos has given several young players a chance in the national squad

Ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, Broos has several options in the PSL in terms of young talent that could get a call-up

Briefly News has examined some of the exciting youngsters that could follow in the young footsteps of Oswin Appollis and Rushwin Dortley, who became regulars for Bafana

Coach Hugo Broos has shown he is fearless in selecting young players in the Bafana Bafana squad and will be pleased that several stars have raised their hands this season.

Briefly News has examined some of the best young talent in the PSL that could convince the Bafana coach to give them a chance.

Young PSL stars Mohau Nkota, Neo Rapoo and Mduduzi Shabalala are pushing for places in the Bafana Bafana squad. image: Mohau_nkota_7, mduduzishabalala12 and neo_rapoo19/Instagram.

Hugo Broos is excited by PSL youngsters

After selecting his latest Bafana squad, coach Broos said he has been monitoring PSL youngsters while Belgian-based winger Shandre Campbell continues to impress.

Mohau Nkota

The 19-year-old Mohau Nkota has impressed many fans this season after bursting onto the local football scene at Orlando Pirates.

Since his debut, Nkota has been praised by his coach, Jose Riveiro, after scoring a brace during the Bucs’ 2-1 victory over AmaZulu FC on Friday, 25 October 2024.

Mfundo Vilakazi

Promising Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi has attracted praise from Broos and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

New Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has regularly called on the 19-year-old, who has caught the eye with his range of passing, dribbling skills and creativity.

Neo Rapoo

Billed as the best left-back in the country by his SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, Neo Rapoo is another payer who could make the Bafana side.

Despite his young age, the 19-year-old has been the standout star in an inconsistent SuperSport side and has attracted interest from overseas clubs.

Mduduzi Shabalala

Another Chiefs prospect who has thrived under Nabi has been Mduduzi Shabalala, who can play anywhere in attack.

Many admirers have noticed Shabalala’s performances, which could lead to a call-up alongside fellow youngster Vilakazi.

Siyabonga Mabena

Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Siyabonga Mabena has been used sparingly under coach Mngqithi this season, but his cameo appearances never fail to impress.

At 17, Mabena has a long and promising career ahead of him, but he faces a lot of competition for playing time at the PSL champions.

