National team coach Hugo Broos said he has been impressed with PSL youngsters such as Mduduzi Shabalala and Mohau Nkota

The Bafana Bafana tactician said he has been pleased with the player's progress but said it is important to practice patience before calling them to the national side

Local football fans praised the youngsters on social media and said Broos should take his time before promoting the players

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos admires PSL youngsters and is taking his time before calling them up to the national side.

The Bafana tactician has been impressed with players such as Mduduzi Shabalala and Mohau Nkota but has also admired other youngsters in the PSL.

Orlando Pirates youngster Mohau Nkota and Kaizer Chiefs prospect Mduduzi Shabalala could be in the Bafana Bafana squad soon. Image: Nkota_mohau_33 and Mduduzishabalala12.

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Shabalala has been impressive since his breakthrough last season, while Orlando Pirates prospect Nkota has caught the eye of Broos during the current campaign.

Hugo Broos is keeping an eye on PSL prospects

Broos speaks about PSL youngsters in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Broos said he is keen to promote more youngsters to the national side while he distanced himself from Chiefs star Gaston Sirino due to his age.

Broos said:

"I think it's a good evolution because young players are the future, but you must be careful not to call them too soon. For now, I keep my eyes open certainly, and I'm very happy with what I see happening in the PSL."

Fans back PSL youngsters

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, saying the PSL youngsters need time to develop before being called up to the national side.

Keýlön Sihlangu says the youngsters should take note:

"That should boost their confidence to keep working hard."

Vuyani Memela says SAFA must help:

"We need to prepare them from under 23 first. They must prove that they are good enough for the senior national team! Safa must bring back under 23!"

George Nyakane wants to protect the youngsters:

"I wish he would neglect our youngsters forever because KC wants them to groom first. Keep on selecting Maswanganyi."

Bongani Taiza admires Shabalala:

"Talented youngster, a true prospect for the future."

Molao Kgatello is a fan of Nkota:

"Nkota is more aggressive than Elias Mokwana."

