Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa hopes he can repay Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' faith in him

The Bafana Bafana striker has been recalled to the squad ahead of the Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan in November 2024

Local football fans praised Makgopa on social media, saying the player deserves his place in the Bafana side

Striker Evidence Makgopa said he will prove he is worthy of his Bafana Bafana recall ahead of the Afcon qualifiers in November 2024.

The Orlando Pirates striker lost his place in the squad last season after suffering from injury and playing second fiddle to PSL Golden Boot winner Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa's good form has earned him a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Visionhaus.

During the current campaign, though, the 24-year-old has been in good form, scoring six goals across all competitions for Pirates and earning a Bafana recall.

Evidence Makgopa wants to repay the faith with goals

Makgopa speaks about his Bafana recall in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Makgopa said he is honoured to be part of the squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in the Afcon qualifiers and hopes to play a starring role.

Makgopa said:

"The only thing I can say is you don't want to disappoint such a person who has faith in you. So, the only thing you have to do for him is push when given a chance. You have to do whatever you have to do."

Fans admire Makgopa

Local football fans praised Makgopa on social media, saying the Pirates striker fully deserves his place in the Bafana squad.

Bryann Fuze says Makgopa can be key against Uganda:

"He reminds me of Phil Masinga. A tall striker is vital, especially against tall opposition like Uganda."

Abram Rakumako admires Makgopa's mindset:

"Discipline on and off the field. That's why Rodri won the Ballon d'Or: because of discipline and respect for his teammates and opponents."

Melusy Babakazolwandle Mwelase Khanyi says Broos is a fan:

"Hugo Broos believed in Makgopa while he was still playing for Baroka FC."

Prosper Lesese is happy:

"Happy for my homeboy."

ManQobah Innocent Mazibuko admires the player:

"Makgopa has improved, MASSIVELY."

