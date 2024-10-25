Winger Mohau Nkota scored a brace as Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu 2-1 on Friday, 25 October 2024, to reclaim the top spot in the PSL

The 19-year-old star scored two first-half goals, including an early candidate for the goal of the season to open the scoring at the Orlando Stadium

Bucs supporters showered praise on Pirates over social media after the club maintained their perfect start to the 2024/2025 PSL campaign

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Teen winger Mohau Nkota stole the show as Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu FC 2-1 on Friday, 25 October 2024, to climb to the top of the PSL log.

Pirates' latest prodigy opened Bucs' scoring with a stunning long-range strike in the 30th minute and added a second after calmly finishing a pass from Relebohile Mofokeng six minutes later.

Orlando Pirates youngster Mohau Nkota is becoming a star player for coach Jose Riveiro. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

During their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United, Nkota impressed fans and coach Jose Riveiro, and he earned more accolades for his performance against Usuthu.

While Pirates failed to add more goals in the second half, Nkota pushed for his hat trick and missed an open goal, while he was superbly blocked on two occasions.

Orlando Pirates show their class

Watch Nkota's stunning goal in the video below:

Coach Riveiro would have been pleased with his side's performances, but they will miss the presence of Deano van Rooyen, who limped off with a hamstring injury in the first half.

Pirates dominated the match, while AmaZulu caused a few nerves in stoppage time after Hendrick Ekstein pulled a goal back after a well-worked move.

AmaZulu FC has work to do

Following the defeat to Pirates, Usuthu finds itself rooted to the bottom of the PSL log after four consecutive losses and far from its target of a top-eight finish.

In addition to losing the match, AmaZulu can count themselves lucky to have finished the match with ten men after two reckless tackles by Boniface Haba on Mofokeng.

The Guinea player received a yellow card for his tackles, but replays showed that the 28-year-old was lucky not to have gotten red for both tackles.

Fans praise Pirates

Bucs supporters were jubilant on social media, praising Nkota and the table-topping Pirates team.

MinisterTP is excited:

"Bonaaaa! We are cooking."

ClemmentNS asked a question:

"Who's our MDC coach? He's producing future beasts."

Mos_iiXXV was angered

"I'm so angry about the AmaZulu guy not getting a red card. I couldn't even celebrate the second goal."

Shalom_techs predicts big things for Nkota:

"He's just getting started."

Thizastar is a proud fan:

"Top top club, top top."

Jose Riveiro readjust Orlando Pirates' targets

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said the club will focus on PSL glory after its shock exit from the Carling Knockout Cup.

The MTN8 champions finished second in the PSL last season, and Riveiro said the club will focus their efforts to better that position come the end of the current season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News