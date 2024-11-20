After securing top spot in their AFCON qualification group, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was always confident his side would succeed

The Belgian coach said he was happy to see local fans starting to show support for the national side following a string of good results

Local football fans praised Broos on social media and backed the coach to secure Bafana's spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Coach Hugo Broos said he was always confident that Bafana Bafana would qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournament.

The Belgian coach celebrated Bafana finishing top of their AFCON qualification group following their impressive 3-0 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is happy to see crowds coming to support Bafana Bafana. Image: BafanaBafana.

After beating South Sudan, Broos said he never doubted that Bafana would qualify and was happy to see local fans starting to show love to the national side.

Hugo Broos expressed confidence

Broos speaks about his plans in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said he had a plan all along and was never worried about his future despite putting his job on the line.

Broos said:

"In quality, in power, in results, in whatever you say – there's a big difference, and we worked on it to make this team; it was not easy. Certainly, in the beginning, nobody understood what I was doing. They were young players, no players from the Chiefs. What was that? Nothing was good. Now we are where we are, and everyone is proud of Bafana Bafana at the moment."

Fans backed Broos

Local football fans praised Broos on social media and backed the Belgian to guide Bafana Bafana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pròf Blakkie Swart hopes Broos can keep his confidence:

"Let him say the same about World Cup qualifiers."

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya wants results:

"Football fans don't care about words, but only results. What is important now is that he has done well with the team. Next is qualifying for the World Cup."

Kgosi Ya Pele Senong says Broos must make a change:

"Let him play with zero Sundowns players; I want to see something."

Magethe Triple B TakinaFallon admires Broos:

"Best coach."

U Thàbø Löwåkã Ñdløvü supports Broos:

"Let him cook."

