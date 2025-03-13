Global site navigation

Springboks and Rassie Erasmus Clinch Prestigious Awards
Rugby

by  Ncube Harrison 3 min read
  • Springboks Named Team of the Year – Recognized for their dominant performances and continued success on the international stage
  • Rassie Erasmus Wins Coach of the Year – Honored for his tactical brilliance and leadership in shaping the Springboks' success
  • Cheslin Kolbe Crowned SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year – Celebrated for his electrifying performances and impact on the game

The South African Rugby Union celebrated a momentous evening at the SA Rugby Awards 2024, with the Springboks being named Team of the Year and Rassie Erasmus receiving the Coach of the Year award.

These accolades highlight a year of exceptional achievements for South African rugby.

A Year of Triumphs

The Springboks' outstanding performance throughout the year culminated in winning the Rugby Championship.

A standout moment was their decisive 48-7 victory over Argentina, a match that also marked Eben Etzebeth's record-breaking 128th cap, making him the most capped Springbok player.

Rassie Erasmus: Strategic Visionary

Under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks have showcased remarkable depth and resilience.

Erasmus's strategic approach, focusing on both immediate success and long-term development, has been instrumental in South Africa's sustained excellence on the global stage.

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year – Cheslin Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe, known for his electrifying pace and dazzling footwork, was crowned the Men’s Player of the Year.

His ability to break defenses and produce match-winning moments made him a standout performer in 2024.

SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year – Nadine Roos

Nadine Roos took home the top honor in women’s rugby, recognized for her exceptional performances throughout the season. Her versatility and skill set her apart as a key player for South Africa’s women’s team.

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

The rising star of South African rugby, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, was named Young Player of the Year.

His leadership and composure on the field have positioned him as a future Springbok regular.

Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year – Selvyn Davids

Sevens sensation Selvyn Davids walked away with the award for Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year.

His agility, tactical awareness, and leadership played a crucial role in South Africa’s Sevens success.

Junior Springbok Player of the Year – Jurenzo Julius

Jurenzo Julius was recognized as the Junior Springbok Player of the Year, highlighting his potential as one of the country’s most promising young talents.

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year – Renzo du Plessis (Lions)

Renzo du Plessis impressed in the Currie Cup Premier Division, earning him the Player of the Year title for his consistent performances with the Lions.

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year – Ashlon Davids (Boland Kavaliers)

Ashlon Davids took the top honor in the Currie Cup First Division, showcasing his exceptional form for the Boland Kavaliers.

Rassie Erasmus Backs Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed Siya Kolisi’s role as Springbok captain, stating that as long as Kolisi remains fit and healthy, he will continue leading the team.

Despite concerns about his age and form, Erasmus emphasized Kolisi’s invaluable leadership on and off the field.

Source: Briefly News

