PSL side Stellenbosch FC praised their Bafana Bafana stars after all three players featured during the national side's 3-0 victory over South Sudan

Fawaaz Basadien, Devin Titus and Sage Stephens all played during the victory on Tuesday, 19 November 2024

Stellies fans joined the club on social media to praise the Bafana trio, saying they are proud of all of them

Devin Titus, Sage Stephens and Fawaaz Basadien are the darlings of Stellenbosch FC after the trio featured during Bafana Bafana's 3-0 victory over South Sudan.

Basadien was handed his first start for Bafana while his Stellies teammates came off the bench on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.

Stellenbosch FC trio Sage Stephens, Devin Tiuts and Fawaaz Basadien impressed during Bafana Bafana duty. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Stephens debuted during Bafana's impressive victory, which secured the top spot in their AFCON qualification group.

Stellenbosch FC is proud of their Bafana Bafana stars

Stellies celebrated their Bafana stars via their Twitter (X) profile:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellies, the club celebrated the trio's performance, which nearly included monumental moments for defender Basadien and winger Titus.

The source said:

"At one point in the match, all three of Stellies' players were on the field for Bafana, which everybody at the club is proud of. We all felt that Fawaaz getting on the field was a long time coming, and he and Devin nearly scored. For a guy like Sage, it just goes to show that if you work hard, then you can achieve your goals."

Stellies fans back their stars

Stellenbosch fans praised the trio on social media, saying all three earned their place in Hugo Broos' side.

Nolubabalo Mbophane was impressed:

"A dream come true for these lads, playing for their country in front of their families and friends."

Morupi Trademark Native Kay is a Stellies fan:

"Hugo Broos made me happy for giving my Sage Stephens an opportunity. Basadien and Titus, love you guys."

Sainer Ghana Qwephu backed the trio:

"They didn't disappoint us, and I'm so happy to see our players playing very well for South Africa."

Natasha Andries was proud:

"We are proud of you guys."

Ghalieb Fisher said the trio did well:

"They showed they belong there. Awesome display."

