Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he had no choice but to punish Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams

Adams has been excluded from the Bafana side since being sent home due to bad behaviour ahead of Afcon qualifiers in October 2024

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, saying he is right to punish misbehaving players

Coach Hugo Broos said Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams must prove he has the right attitude before earning a recall to the Bafana Bafana side.

The Bafana coach said he cannot handle players with bad attitudes and will punish players who do not meet professional expectations.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said Jayden Adams need to improve his attitude. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA and jaydenadams_23/Instagram.

Broos said he had to punish Adams by expelling him from the Bafana squad in October 2024, saying the right attitude is a key attribute in a successful player.

Hugo Broos lays down the law

Broos speaks about Adams in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said Adams has to learn from the exclusion, while Stellenbosch has backed the player to regain his place in the Bafana side.

Broos said:

"If you don't have the right attitude, you can have as much talent as you want. You will never achieve a big career, never! It's totally normal that he makes mistakes. The only thing I hope he learns about his mistakes, so I punish him."

Fans agree with Broos

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, saying the Belgian tactician has every right to punish players.

T Bone Medium Raw agrees with Broos:

"Punish them."

Aubrey Ngcobo says Adams will return:

"Don't worry, you will select him after he joins Sundowns."

Kundi Shudu says Adams must improve:

"He must work on his attitude."

Killite Bezana supports Adams:

"Totally good, this player."

Ramadia Ramza Mpanana is a fan:

“Quality player.”

Stellenbosch FC celebrates another Bafana call-up

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC star Devin Titus has been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad following an injury to Mihali Mayembela.

The Stellenbosch star joined fellow club teammates Sage Stephens and Fawaaz Basadien in Bafana coach Hugo Broos' side.

