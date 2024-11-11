Stellenbosch FC Celebrates Another Bafana Bafana Call-Up Ahead of Afcon Qualifiers
- PSL star Devin Titus has been called up to the Bafana Bafana side after the injury to Mihali Mayembela
- The Stellenbosch FC star will get another chance to add to his two caps for Bafana Bafana during the Afcon qualifiers in November 2024
- Local fans praised Titus on social media, saying Bafana coach Hugo Broos made the right call by selecting the Stellenbosch star
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called Stellenboch FC star Devin Titus to the national side after Cyprus-based Mihali Mayembela's injury.
The 23-year-old Stellies star has two caps for the Bafana Bafana side and hopes to get some playing time during the Afcon qualifiers in November 2024.
Titus will join fellow Stellenbosch teammates Fawaaz Basadien and Sage Stephens in the Bafana squad, which is set to face Uganda and South Sudan.
Stellenbosch FC is proud of their Bafana stars
Stellenbosch announced Titus' Bafana recall on their Twitter (X) profile:
According to a Briefly News source at Stellies, the Winelands side praised Titus, while goalkeeper Broos has left the door open for Sekhukhune United star Sipho Mbule.
The source said:
"Devin has been working hard in training and during matches, so we are glad that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has recognised his progress. Every time a Stellies player gets called up to the Bafana, Bafana is like an achievement for the club, and everybody is happy to see Devin back in Broos' plans."
Fans backed Titus
Local football fans praised Titus on social media, saying the 23-year-old deserves his place in Bafana.
Vuliphiko Jadezweni backs Titus:
"He might cement his place on that squad."
Ntombiie Ntombiie is happy:
"Well deserved, he is a quality player."
Blade Runner praised the selection:
"A lot of young players are coming in, which is wonderful. We don't need Sirino or Ribeiro."
James Meas says Titus deserves the call-up:
"One has to say: 'It is long overdue'."
Phumlani Phushy Luu Lumkwana said Broos made the right call:
"It's really a good replacement. This boy is hungry and always proves he is a talented player."
