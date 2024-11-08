Coach Hugo Broos has left the Bafana Bafana door open for Sekhukhune United star Sipho Mbule

The attacking midfielder is on loan at Sekhukhune from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and made the preliminary Bafana squad before missing out on the final selection

Local football fans said on social media that Broos made a mistake as they believe Mbule can add value to the Bafana side

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has told midfielder Sipho Mbule that he can earn a place in the national side if he keeps pushing himself.

On loan at Sekhukhune United from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, the midfielder was omitted from the final Bafana side after being named in the preliminary squad.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants Sipho Mbule to fight for a place in the national side. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and the_real_master_chef/Instagram.

Mbule has three Bafana appearances, and since moving to Sekhukhune, his career has experienced a revival after he struggled for game time at Sundowns.

Sipho Mbule has impressed Hugo Broos

Broos speaks about Mbule in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said Mbule has been playing well at Sekhukhune and narrowly missed out on selection for the Afcon qualifiers in November 2024.

Broos said:

“He was with us initially, but his performances went down after that. Let’s hope he now understands that it’s not enough to have talent; you must also be able to show your talent. And little by little, he’s doing it now in Sekhukhune. So let’s hope he confirms it in the next weeks and months.”

Fans say Broos made a mistake

Local football fans said on social media that Broos made a mistake by leaving Mbule out of the squad as they believed he could fill the gap left by the injured Themba Zwane.

Sibusiso Mdlangathi asked a question:

“Who must give him space in the squad right now?”

Kenny Siya says Broos made a mistake:

“The only mistake Hugo made is to leave Grant Kekana out.”

Umphando KA Darkie says Mbule must focus:

“He must focus on Sekhukhune and win the league.”

Masixole Junior says Mbule is needed:

“We need Mbule to play that ten role.”

Ayabonga Patreni wanted Mbyule in the squad:

“Give Sipho Mbule just one game.”

Sipho Mbule shows generosity to teammates

As Briefly News reported, Sipho Mbule shared his R100 000 man of the match cash prize with his Sekhukhune United teammates.

On loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, the midfielder kept half of the prize for himself and shared the rest with the Babina Noko squad.

