Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Gives a PSL Star Hope
- Coach Hugo Broos has left the Bafana Bafana door open for Sekhukhune United star Sipho Mbule
- The attacking midfielder is on loan at Sekhukhune from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns and made the preliminary Bafana squad before missing out on the final selection
- Local football fans said on social media that Broos made a mistake as they believe Mbule can add value to the Bafana side
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has told midfielder Sipho Mbule that he can earn a place in the national side if he keeps pushing himself.
On loan at Sekhukhune United from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, the midfielder was omitted from the final Bafana side after being named in the preliminary squad.
Mbule has three Bafana appearances, and since moving to Sekhukhune, his career has experienced a revival after he struggled for game time at Sundowns.
Sipho Mbule has impressed Hugo Broos
Broos speaks about Mbule in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
According to iDiski Times, Broos said Mbule has been playing well at Sekhukhune and narrowly missed out on selection for the Afcon qualifiers in November 2024.
Broos said:
“He was with us initially, but his performances went down after that. Let’s hope he now understands that it’s not enough to have talent; you must also be able to show your talent. And little by little, he’s doing it now in Sekhukhune. So let’s hope he confirms it in the next weeks and months.”
Fans say Broos made a mistake
Local football fans said on social media that Broos made a mistake by leaving Mbule out of the squad as they believed he could fill the gap left by the injured Themba Zwane.
Sibusiso Mdlangathi asked a question:
“Who must give him space in the squad right now?”
Kenny Siya says Broos made a mistake:
“The only mistake Hugo made is to leave Grant Kekana out.”
Umphando KA Darkie says Mbule must focus:
“He must focus on Sekhukhune and win the league.”
Masixole Junior says Mbule is needed:
“We need Mbule to play that ten role.”
Ayabonga Patreni wanted Mbyule in the squad:
“Give Sipho Mbule just one game.”
Sipho Mbule shows generosity to teammates
As Briefly News reported, Sipho Mbule shared his R100 000 man of the match cash prize with his Sekhukhune United teammates.
On loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, the midfielder kept half of the prize for himself and shared the rest with the Babina Noko squad.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za