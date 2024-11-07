Legendary Mzansi goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune said he curled up in bed for weeks after Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs released him at the end of last season

The 37-year-old made his Chiefs debut in 2004 and spent his entire career at the Soweto club, winning 12 major titles

Local football fans thanked Khune on social media, saying he has played his part in South African football history

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune said he was reduced to tears after being released from the Soweto club at the end of last season.

The 37-year-old Amakhosi legend spent his entire career at the club after debuting in 2004 and has also played 91 times for Bafana Bafana.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune said he spent the first part of his release in bed. Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving Chiefs, Khune has flirted with retirement after failing to find a new club, while reports suggest he has been offered a new role at the Soweto club.

Itumeleng Khune was rocked by Chiefs exit

Watch Khune's heart breaking response to Chiefs exit in the video below:

According to The Sowetan, Khune said he spent the first two weeks of his release from Chiefs in bed and wanted a longer career at the club.

Khune said:

"I stayed in bed for two straight weeks and cried every day, not understanding what was happening. I could not believe the news and said I wanted to play until I was 40-plus, but they said it could not happen. Every day, my body feels different, but the passion and love for the game will always be there."

Fans praised Khune

Local football fans praised Khune on social media, saying the 37-year-old has played a significant role in the history of South African football.

Nzuzo Mthethwa Mthobisi wants Khune back:

"Khune can still do better than Ntwari. Very good in organizing his defenders."

Arnold Mabaso admires Khune:

"He has played his part, and he was a great goalkeeper. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Legend."

Arendileh Deepknvck Matlala has respect for Khune:

"You played your part, skipper, and served the gold and black jerseys with hard work. A leader and great sportsman, wishing you nothing but the best in your future endeavours."

Bheki Nduduzo Bhembe says Khune shouldn't be surprised:

"But he must have seen this coming."

Donovan Dee Ten blasted Chiefs:

"Chiefs doesn't respect their legends."

Itumeleng Khune starts a new chapter

