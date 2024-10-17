Soccer legend Itumeleng Khune posted a picture of him at a construction site recently wearing the gear

Netizens congratulated the star after assuming that he had entered the construction business

Fans assume that Itumeleng Khune's career in football is uncertain after his contract was not renewed

Itumeleng Khune has ventured into construction. Image: @IIKHUNE_32_16

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune is said to have started a new chapter in the construction industry.

Has Khune entered construction?

The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper recently posted a picture of himself at a construction site. Fans immediately assumed that he had ventured into the industry as he was spotted wearing the gear.

Itumeleng Khune's career with Kaizer Chiefs remains uncertain after his contract expired with the soccer club.

@Cellular_jnr posted the picture on X (Twitter) with the caption:

"Itumeleng Khune’s new chapter! All the best to you, my brother! Teach the young ones how to make money after retirement. Be a solid role model wena grootman lami!"

Mzansi discusses Itu Khune's new career move

Social media users congratulated the goalie after assuming that he had ventured into the construction business.

@MoilaAaron71499

"Mara, for me, Khune would be a good goalkeeper coach; I don't want him to vanish from football activities."

@Cellular_jnr

"Let’s support him with whatever he wishes to do. As long as he’s doing the right thing to feed his family."

@samkeloking139

"That is how we grow in life. Sometimes, working in one company for twenty years is not a working experience. But changing the working environment it's how we acquire experience. Keep growing son ..be blessed Itu🔥💯❣️🙏🙏🙏"

@mbalimokoko

"Work hard and build your brand while you’re an athlete, your brand will take care of life after football."

@GKhembuza

"His name is a brand. I've always wondered about broke legends who don't use their name as marketing strategies."

Always room for Itu Khune says KC management

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kaizer Motaung Junior said the soccer club will give an update on Itumeleng Khune's future soon.

The legendary 37-year-old goalkeeper's contract at the club had not been renewed at the end of last season. He is also apparently considering retirement.

