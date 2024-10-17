“Usebenzile Sisi”: 22-Year-Old Sa Woman Shares Step-by-Step Process of Building Cosy Home
- A 22-year-old woman shared her amazing home transformation journey in a viral TikTok video
- The inspiring clip showed how she funded her adorable space that was built from the foundation up
- Mzansi netizens were motivated by her dedication and congratulated her on her accomplishment
There’s nothing more inspiring than a young person making their dreams come true, and one 22-year-old TikTokker is proving just that.
SA woman shows construction of home
Sharing her journey of building her home from the ground up, @emihlempukumpa5 has captured the hearts of many. The video displayed her hands-on approach to the construction.
From foundation to furnished house
The young lady showed every step of the process, from laying the foundation to the finished product. The cosy and adorable space was fully furnished and ready to call home.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users couldn’t get enough of her story, with many flocking to the comments to share their admiration.
See some comments below:
@TshidisoDannyNhlap said:
"Uhlula amadoda a se goli mogirl. Kao saluter."
@PhiweMlaba stated:
"A woman who does such things can build a warm home and that's what some of us are looking for. Congratulations my sister. 👌🎊🙌"
@IT wrote:
"I have learned a lot from this. You have to appreciate whatever God give you doesn’t matter how big it is. 🙏🙏 I can see your happiness deeply."
@Sihle posted:
"Nice! Keep aiming high and never look down at your achievement. Next, I want to see you in your car. 🥰"
@officialwamdile mentioned:
"More achievements my dear. Uthixho akwandisele."
@Barman stated:
"Usebenzile sisi, ukwakha akuwona 5 cent."
@BonganiCrankZwane commented:
"I love you for being so responsible. Keep up the spirit may God protect your mindset. 😊😊😊"
@siyamthandabaatji shared:
"I am 28 years old and don't have my own place, still renting. 😭😭😭"
Man shows off his massive home improvement
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that A proud man flexed how greatly his home had improved, and people were amazed by the transformation.
Facebook user Ace Ncobo opened up about renovating his grandma's home. The gent said he did not want to destroy his gogo's place but "revive the ancestral home."
Source: Briefly News
