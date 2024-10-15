A man shared on TikTok how the community came together to build a beautiful brick house for a family

The heartwarming post showed the transformation of the home from a humble shack to a stunning house

Mzansi people flooded the comments and praised the team for their incredible work that made a positive impact

A mkhukhu was transformed into a beautiful house. Image: @matalane.mokgatla

Talk about the power of community! A man recently took to TikTok to show off a truly heartwarming transformation.

From shack to home

What was once a shack is now a beautiful brick house, all thanks to the efforts of the local community.

The video, posted on the TikTok account @matalane.mokgatla, has been warming hearts across Mzansi, and it’s easy to see why.

TikTokker acknowledges supporters

In the clip, you can see the stunning new house standing where a shack once did. The gent thanked everyone who pitched in to help make the project a success and promised to share more information soon.

"I’ll make time to share details of service providers as requested. May you all be blessed for being part of this. ❤️🙌"

Watch the video below:

TikTok users couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming story, flooding the comments with congratulations for the man and his team.

Read a few selected comments below:

@thabisosebopela96 said:

"God bless you and the team Matalane."

@jess commented:

"May God enrich the team and their loved ones. 🥺 This project really touches my heart. ❤️"

@KediboneKgwantha wrote:

"From zero to hero. God is amazing. 🙌"

@ladeep stated:

"Wow, this is so beautiful my brother."

@MakoenaM posted:

"When God’s Grace locates you. 🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@MKINTERFAITH wrote:

"We thank God for the good work done by the community. Thank you very much beloved leadership of Limpopo Province for doing this beautiful work for our family."

@Iampertunia mentioned:

"Napile relatives will start to show up because there are couches now. 😭 Matalane thank you for your heart if it wasn't for your response to God's message. 🥺

@Mphoza added:

"Modimo a go o keletse🙏🙏"

