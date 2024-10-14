“You Think You Can Cheat on Me?”: Woman Loses Her Cool in Heated Argument With Boyfriend
- A couple’s intense argument got tongues wagging on TikTok after the woman slammed a TV to the floor
- The dramatic video shows the angry woman threatening her boyfriend who allegedly cheated on her
- The clip sparked a major debate in the comments, with viewers calling out the woman’s over-the-top behaviour
Conflict resolution doesn’t always go as planned, and one couple in a TikTok video proved that!
Bad temper flares
In a clip posted by @newspaper.journalist, a heated argument between a couple took a dramatic turn when the woman smashed their TV to the floor in frustration. It seems she found out the guy was unfaithful and unleashed her anger.
“You think you can cheat on me? Do you think you can do any rubbish and I will let you? You’re next!”
Boyfriend shocked by angry girlfriend
The stunned boyfriend is seen standing with his hands on his head in pure shock. His mouth is wide open in utter disbelief at the woman's reaction.
Watch the video below:
Couple's drama sparks chatter
Needless to say, the drama didn’t go unnoticed by TikTok viewers, who wasted no time jumping into the comments section to weigh in on the situation.
Many users called out the woman’s behaviour as not only disrespectful but potentially criminal.
See some reactions below:
@Sweetness said:
"Please say your woman. Don’t say South Africa 🇿🇦 women respect us."
LeboRealEstateAgent🏘️🇿🇦 mentioned:
"Not all of us some of us work for our money."
@Hlonie♥️Sadi wrote:
"This is why I leave quietly, especially if you make it a habit."
@LalaDoomie posted:
"Don't worry assurances will pay brother."
@MvnkBill suggested:
"Bro leave this relationship alone. You don't deserve this."
@powerfulme commented:
"Just move somewhere else, she won't have transport money to look for you."
@445@Loveable_WS🇿🇦 said:
"Why fighting with the TV now my sister? 😭"
@Mandy🥲 added:
"Hope umbophisile. 😑"
Couple's tense argument captured in viral TikTok video
Source: Briefly News
