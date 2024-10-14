An angry wife confronted her husband after finding a receipt of Gucci shoes she never received

The man bought R18k women's shoes but the lady never received them, she wanted to know where they are

The online community reacted to the confrontation, with many rallying behind the lady

A husband was caught in an R18k Gucci shoe scandal. Images: @lenesichang1/ TikTok, @Aleksandr Zubkov/ Getty Images

A gentleman was caught allegedly cheating by his wife who didn't get R18k Gucci shoes.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @lenesichang1, the woman confronts her man in their home. The lady found a shopping receipt in her hubby's car. The receipt showed that a Gucci women's shoes worth R18k were bought.

The tricky part is that the wife has not received those expensive shoes. She confronted her hubby wanting to know where the shoes were and for whom he bought them. The man could not answer his wife and instead, stood quiet.

Man caught cheating by wife

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens rally behind the wife

The video gained over 2 million views, with many online users disappointed and also wanting to know where are the shoes.

@Dr M Diko (PhD) expressed:

"George, may we please have the shoe. Our sister needs it. 🙏🏾"

@Merika wrote:

"George better start talking 🤣🤣."

@Mzbillionz was unhappy:

"May this kind of love never locate me 💔."

@Goddess1000 commented:

"Why does marriage seem so unpleasant."

@palesareigns asked:

"Guys what’s happening with relationships????"

@BlessedGirl shared:

"Or maybe the lady is tired of this guy’s infidelity and she’s trying to expose him because friends and family members don’t believe her."

@Thabisile Thabang Dlamini said:

"God trusts people with money and look at the things they do. 🤦🏾‍♀️😭😭😭😭😭"

Man mad at wife after side chick ignores him

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who was mad after his side chick ignored him.

A Mzansi gent shared his best performance as a distressed husband after his side chick stopped entertaining him. Khaya Magudulela does the obvious and lashes out at his wife, holding his rage in his jaw as he bites his teeth and clinches his fist. Magudulela portrayed the character well, as he lashes out at his wife and shows hints of anger.

