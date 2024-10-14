Man Caught Cheating After Wife Didn’t Get R18k Gucci Shoes, SA Reacts: “ Marriage Seems Unpleasant”
- An angry wife confronted her husband after finding a receipt of Gucci shoes she never received
- The man bought R18k women's shoes but the lady never received them, she wanted to know where they are
- The online community reacted to the confrontation, with many rallying behind the lady
A gentleman was caught allegedly cheating by his wife who didn't get R18k Gucci shoes.
In the TikTok video uploaded by @lenesichang1, the woman confronts her man in their home. The lady found a shopping receipt in her hubby's car. The receipt showed that a Gucci women's shoes worth R18k were bought.
The tricky part is that the wife has not received those expensive shoes. She confronted her hubby wanting to know where the shoes were and for whom he bought them. The man could not answer his wife and instead, stood quiet.
Man caught cheating by wife
Watch the TikTok video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens rally behind the wife
The video gained over 2 million views, with many online users disappointed and also wanting to know where are the shoes.
@Dr M Diko (PhD) expressed:
"George, may we please have the shoe. Our sister needs it. 🙏🏾"
@Merika wrote:
"George better start talking 🤣🤣."
@Mzbillionz was unhappy:
"May this kind of love never locate me 💔."
@Goddess1000 commented:
"Why does marriage seem so unpleasant."
@palesareigns asked:
"Guys what’s happening with relationships????"
@BlessedGirl shared:
"Or maybe the lady is tired of this guy’s infidelity and she’s trying to expose him because friends and family members don’t believe her."
@Thabisile Thabang Dlamini said:
"God trusts people with money and look at the things they do. 🤦🏾♀️😭😭😭😭😭"
Man mad at wife after side chick ignores him
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who was mad after his side chick ignored him.
A Mzansi gent shared his best performance as a distressed husband after his side chick stopped entertaining him. Khaya Magudulela does the obvious and lashes out at his wife, holding his rage in his jaw as he bites his teeth and clinches his fist. Magudulela portrayed the character well, as he lashes out at his wife and shows hints of anger.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com