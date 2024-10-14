A young man went to get his first tattoo without his mother knowing that he was getting one

The mom hilariously reacted with anger and asked her son to get rid of the tattoo the way he got it

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing relatable stories

A mom was hilariously angry at her son who got his first tattoo. Images: @yellowmysta/ TikTok, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

A mother was not happy after her son got his first tattoo. The moment left the internet in stitches.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @yellowmysta, the youngster is seen at a tattoo shop getting his first tattoo. However, he did the tattoo without his mom knowing that he was getting one.

The TikTok user proceeded to capture his mom's reaction to the tattoo which was exactly how many parents would have reacted. The mother was hilariously angry, she even asked the little man to get rid of it the way he managed to get it on his skin.

"I need a place to stay at😭🤞🏽💔got kicked out."

Mom reacts to son getting first tattoo

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the mom's reaction

The video raked over 700k views, with many online users laughing at the situation. See the comments below:

@IG: Siinesipho_m expressed:

"I’m hiding 10 tattoos, it’s been 4 years 🥲."

@user952627545 could relate:

"😂🤣My mom reacted the same way too.. I used skiripot."

@Khosiii wrote:

"😂When my tattoo was healing my mom said its getting rotten because God was punishing me."

@Manlikebandz 🖤 commented:

"I’m still hiding mine 😭😭 it’s been 3 months."

@segos shared:

"Took my mom five months to see mine."

@St4r💫 said:

"You always giving your mom problems😭😭Bari back to sender."

@blve_moonn wrote:

"It wasn’t even worth it 😭😹💔."

