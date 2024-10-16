A young lady and port shared a moving poem directed to a boyfriend's wife that touched the hearts of many people

The hun left the online community unsure whether she was speaking from a poet's point of view or opening up about something she was sorry about

Social media user flooded the comment section sharing they could relate while others shared stories of their own

A lady penned a beautiful poem that shared the pain of a side chick for dating a married man. Image: @nomonde_sku02

A TikTok user penned a moving poem from a side chick directed to the wife of a man she was dating to apologise for the hurt she had caused by dating him.

The video went viral, reaching 1.3M views, over 100K likes and 4K after the hun shared it under her user handle @nomonde_sku02. Comments came from women related to the content, both as wives and side chicks, and the lady's presentation moved some.

The apology every cheated wife needs from the husband's mistress

In the video, @nomonde_sky02 speaks of how the man lured the woman into believing he was all hers, knowing he had a wife and a family.

It also ends with a heartfelt apology from the side chick to the wife for causing her pain; she informs her she is releasing him.

Watch the emotional video below:

The lady's video sparks a reaction from Mzansi huns

The video left many women emotional as they took to the comment feed to either relate as side chicks or as wives who were experiencing trauma and pain caused by disloyal husbands.

User @Cele shared:

"Super proud, girl; it takes a real woman to do what you're doing! Wish all girls could recite this and mean and live it👊."

User @melonpearl commented:

"Yoooh, this is deep; how I wish my ex-husband's girlfriend sent such, but no, she won."

User @Nozy added:

"I so wish that one day I can get the apologies from the girlfriends he carries 😭."

User @progressndlovu587

"I'm still trying to heal from the heartbreak that was caused by this kind of man, yhooo😭😭."

User @Snokuhle Snosh detailed:

"Nomonde, you just opened up my wounds, girl😢. Just reminded me how much I hate to be married again 😢. I went through that. I was the wife😢 I love you though🥰🥰."

User @Thandi Patricial said:

"I cried 😢 😭 every night, my kids are suffering today because she won. I so wish my ex-husband's girlfriend could hear this, because shem, what a sharp pain she course inside of me. Inside my kids."

